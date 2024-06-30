Latest update June 30th, 2024 12:59 AM

$407M in contracts awarded to construct Kopinang & Monkey Mountain Secondary Schools

Jun 30, 2024 News

Minister of Education, Priya Manickchand and team visited Kopinang Village last year to identify a suitable location for the construction of the community’s first secondary school.

Kaieteur News – The construction of the Kopinang and Monkey Mountain Secondary Schools in Region Eight will cost the government of Guyana $407,659,560.

According to information published by the National Procurement and Tender Administration Board (NPTAB) a $208,282,809 contract was awarded to K’s Trucking & Construction Service for the Monkey Mountain school project while a $199,376,751 contract was awarded to Sheriff Construction Inc. for the construction of the Kopinang Secondary School. The contracts were awarded on June 28.

Sheriff Construction Inc. was recently awarded a $231 million contract to build a secondary school in Jawalla, Region Seven.

Kaieteur News reported that plans to build a secondary school in Kopinang Village were made last year when Minister of Education, Priya Manickchand visited the area and told residents about the ministry’s intention.

At the time, she had mentioned that land clearing at the identified site had started and that the school will accommodate around 500 students.

It was reported at the time that a teachers’ quarters will also be constructed since no qualified secondary school teacher is residing there.

“It’s going to allow us to close six primary tops in the catchment area … right now, the children from this catchment are going to Kato or at the primary top. At Kato, they are on rotation because it’s just too many of them,” Minister Manickhand had explained.

This publication understands that when completed, the school will be equipped with laboratories, an information technology (IT) lab, and a library among other important amenities.

Similarly, the construction of the Monkey Mountain Secondary school will allow for secondary aged children from that community and neighbouring communities to have access to secondary education.

The ministry has embarked on an aggressive programme to ensure that the nation’s children have access to secondary education. The Government has set 2025 to achieve universal secondary education. To achieve this, the ministry has since moved to have several secondary schools constructed across the country.

The Ministry of Education was allocated some $74.4B, a portion of which will be used for the construction, rehabilitation, extension and maintenance of educational facilities across the country.

India beat South Africa in thriller to win T20 title

