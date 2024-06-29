Security Guard on $200k bail for possession of ammo

Kaieteur News – A 41-year-old Security Guard was on Friday placed on $200,000 bail for possession of four rounds of ammunition without a licence.

Shervin Alexander of lot 1146 Cummings Park, E Field, Sophia was arrested on June 27 at Plum Park, Sophia, Greater Georgetown while he was on duty.

Alexander was charged with possession of two live rounds of 40mm ammunition and two live 9mm ammunition without being the holder of a licence.

He pleaded not guilty to both charges when he appeared at the Georgetown Magistrates’ Court before Principal Magistrate Faith McGusty.

The Security Guard was represented by attorney Jevon Cox who told the court that his client has no knowledge of the offences noting that the ammunition was found in a public place and not on his client. Further, Cox told the court that there were other security officers present at the said location.

The lawyer informed the court that his client has an unblemished record and has no pending matters in the court as he pleaded for bail to be granted.

Notwithstanding, the prosecutor objected to bail, citing the serious nature of the offence. The prosecutor revealed that on the day in question, a detective received information about an ongoing investigation related to Alexander.

As a result, the detective met Alexander at the Children and Family Centre, in Sophia and attempted to question him. During his attempt, Alexander attempted to escape north within the compound but was apprehended.

The detective reportedly searched Alexander and discovered an unlicensed firearm with four live rounds in the front pocket of his pants. When asked about the weapon, Alexander reportedly told the detective, “I buy it for my own protection when I working.”

The prosecutor then informed the court that Alexander was also charged with illegal possession of a firearm but that charge was not placed before the court.

The magistrate after listening to the arguments granted Alexander $100,000 bail for each charge with the condition that he reports to the Prashad Nagar Outpost on the last Friday of each month before 16:00h.

Alexander is scheduled to return to court on July 12 for statements.