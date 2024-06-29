Security Guard lashed in the head, stabbed while protecting wife from intruder

Kaieteur News – A 21-year-old Security Guard is nursing head injuries and multiple stab wounds about his body after putting his life on the line twice in three days to protect his wife.

The man has been identified as Altair Borges of Lusignan, East Coast Demerara (ECD).

The first attack on Borges took place around 17:30 hrs on Saturday last.

He was reportedly at home in his bed when he heard his wife screaming downstairs. He rushed out to see a 28-year-old man (identity known) armed with a piece of wood and a hammer attempting to hit his wife.

When the woman saw Borges, she ran behind him to hide from her attacker. Borges then ran back into his home to look for a weapon to defend himself and wife but did not find any.

He returned downstairs to speak with the attacker in a peaceful manner but ended-up being lashed in the head with the piece of wood the suspect had in his hand.

Police said that the blow reportedly knocked Borges unconscious briefly and causing him to fall to the ground. As he slowly regained consciousness and was getting up, the suspect dealt him two more lashes in his back with the wood before dropping it and running away.

Borges was left bleeding from the head and had to be rushed to the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation (GPHC) where CT Scans were done. He was treated and discharged after doctors found that his wounds were not life threatening.

Instead of returning to his home, Borges decided to spend time at relatives in Georgetown so that he could properly recover.

He decided to return to his home on Tuesday, June 25. He reportedly arrived around 13:45 hrs and went inside to rest but shortly after he heard his wife screaming again downstairs, police said.

This time when he rushed outside he saw the same suspect who had beaten him unconscious trying to abduct his wife.

Police said that the suspect was allegedly pulling Borges’ wife into a car while telling the driver of the car to reverse. Borges once again ran to the woman’s rescue and held onto the suspect but the man whipped out a scissors and stabbed him several times about the body after letting go of the woman.

Borges fell to the ground and the suspect made good his escape in the waiting car. The wounded man was once again rushed to GPHC for treatment.

Police are in search of the suspect as investigations continue.