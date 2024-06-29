Latest update June 29th, 2024 12:59 AM

Man on self-bail for stealing from money changer  

Jun 29, 2024 Court Stories, Features / Columnists, News

Kaieteur News – An unemployed man was on Friday placed on self-bail when he appeared at the Georgetown Magistrates’ Court to answer a Larceny on the Person charge.

Quincy Smith

The man, 25-year-old Quincy Smith of Lot 353 Bachelor Adventure, East Coast Demerara (ECD) appeared before Principal Magistrate Faith McGusty at the Georgetown Magistrates’ Court where the charge was read to him. He pleaded guilty.

On June 24, on Hadfield Street, Georgetown, Smith stole $594, 180 (a combination of US, Trinidad and Guyanese currency) from Lenard Persaud, a money changer. At about 10:20h, Persaud was seated on a bench in front of a variety store holding the money when Smith emerged from the same store, snatched the money from Persaud’s hand, and fled in a southern direction on foot.

Smith was subsequently apprehended and confessed to the crime.

During the court proceedings, Persaud and Smith agreed to settle the matter through compensation.

Persaud, explaining his decision, stated, “As a father of six I just pity him and decided to go ahead [with compensation].”

Smith immediately paid $300,000 in cash to Persaud, with an agreement to settle the remaining $194,000 within a month.

As a result, Smith was placed on self-bail and scheduled to return to court on July 26, 2024 for report and further compensation.

