Man found dead in Cummings Lodge Apartment

Kaieteur News – A man believed to be in his early 20s was on Friday found dead in his Cummings Lodge apartment.

He has been identified as Ronaldo Watson. Police are yet to release a statement but Kaieteur News understands that at the moment no foul play is suspected.

It is believed that Watson was last seen alive on Tuesday and had complained to those close to him of feeling unwell. He was not heard from since and on Thursday someone was sent by family members to check on him.

The individual found the apartment locked and after getting no response left thinking that Watson probably went out.

The person returned on Friday morning and called Watson’s phone. The phone was heard ringing from inside the apartment. The person became suspicious after Watson did not answer calls and knocks on his apartment door and sought help from another person to break the door to Watson’s apartment.

Upon entry to the apartment, the duo found Watson lying motionless in his bedroom.

An ambulance was summoned but when the Emergency Response team arrived and checked Watson, he was pronounced dead. The Emergency Response team said that Watson appeared to have died hours before his discovery.

His body was subsequently removed from the apartment.