Latest update June 29th, 2024 12:59 AM

Guyana's largest selling daily and New York's most popular weekly

Latest News

Man found dead in Cummings Lodge Apartment

Jun 29, 2024 News

Kaieteur News – A man believed to be in his early 20s was on Friday found dead in his Cummings Lodge apartment.

Dead: Ronaldo Watson

Dead: Ronaldo Watson

He has been identified as Ronaldo Watson. Police are yet to release a statement but Kaieteur News understands that at the moment no foul play is suspected.

It is believed that Watson was last seen alive on Tuesday and had complained to those close to him of feeling unwell. He was not heard from since and on Thursday someone was sent by family members to check on him.

The individual found the apartment locked and after getting no response left thinking that Watson probably went out.

The person returned on Friday morning and called Watson’s phone. The phone was heard ringing from inside the apartment. The person became suspicious after Watson did not answer calls and knocks on his apartment door and sought help from another person to break the door to Watson’s apartment.

Upon entry to the apartment, the duo found Watson lying motionless in his bedroom.

An ambulance was summoned but when the Emergency Response team arrived and checked Watson, he was pronounced dead. The Emergency Response team said that Watson appeared to have died hours before his discovery.

His body was subsequently removed from the apartment.

Similar Articles

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

The Glenn Lall Show | June. 24th, 2024

Follow on Tik Tok @Glennlall

This country does not hear anything about oil from the PPP or the PNC

THE BLUNT OF THE DAY

Sports

India and South Africa ready to end wait for glory in T20 World Cup final

India and South Africa ready to end wait for glory in T20 World Cup...

Jun 29, 2024

AFP – Unbeaten throughout almost a month of cricket across the USA and the Caribbean, India and South Africa will face off at the Kensington Oval today in the T20 World Cup final both looking...
Read More
Mishka Beharry, Frank Waddell and Xavio Alexander feature as National Singles Badminton tourney concludes

Mishka Beharry, Frank Waddell and Xavio Alexander...

Jun 29, 2024

Key knocks from Taylor, Matthews, and Campbelle as West Indies clinch T20 series win over Sri Lanka

Key knocks from Taylor, Matthews, and Campbelle...

Jun 29, 2024

Exciting Finale: champion school to be crowned tomorrow teams ready for quarter and semi finals action today

Exciting Finale: champion school to be crowned...

Jun 29, 2024

Royals up against Jets for title and $400,000 and bragging rights in Nigel Hinds/ LABA Senior Basketball final

Royals up against Jets for title and $400,000 and...

Jun 29, 2024

Sharma, Axar, Kuldeep propel India to T20 World Cup final 

Sharma, Axar, Kuldeep propel India to T20 World...

Jun 28, 2024

Features/Columnists

  • The elephant is in the room

    Kaieteur News – Aubrey Norton’s address at the Opening Ceremony of the 22nd Congress of the People’s National... more

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]