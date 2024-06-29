Leaking gas cylinder causes fire that destroys Barnwell house

Latest update June 29th, 2024 12:59 AM
Kaieteur News – A fire reportedly caused by a leaking propane cylinder completely destroyed a two-storey building located at Barnwell, East Bank Essequibo (EBE) on Thursday.
Reports are that the Guyana Fire Service was alerted at about 19:22h about the fire at Lot 2 Barnwell. Firefighters arrived on the scene at 19:50h and the first water jet was deployed at 19:51h.
The two-storey wooden and concrete building owned by 47-year-old Vickram Ramai of Lot 198 Block ‘A’ Tuschen, EBE and occupied by 29-year-old Aria Chen, was completely destroyed. Kaieteur News understands that Chen was the lone occupant.
Preliminary investigations indicate that the fire originated from a faulty propane cylinder that was leaking gas. The leaked gas came into contact with an open flame, causing the ignition of nearby combustible materials, which led to the rapid spread of the fire throughout the building, the Fire Service reported.
Firefighters successfully extinguished the fire using one water jet from water tender #84, two water jets from Light Pump #A06, and one water jet from water tender #81, which operated from an available water source.
