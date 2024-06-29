Independence Boulevard man remanded for breaching Protection Order

Kaieteur News – A 40-year-old man was on Friday remanded to prison for breaching a Protection Order, damage to property and throwing missiles when he appeared at the Georgetown Magistrates’ Court.

The accused, Parnandand Persaud, appeared before Magistrate Faith McGusty to answer the charges.

Reports are that on June 26, on Independence Boulevard, Persaud breached a Protection Order that was issued on February 28, 2024 in favour of his sister Neshal Persaud. The man is accused of threatening his sister.

Further, it is alleged that Persaud unlawfully and maliciously damaged property belonging to his sister. Reports are that Parnandand intentionally damaged three sets of windows valued $14,329 at the house Neshal lives in.

He is also accused of throwing missiles, in the name of a cell phone at his sibling’s house.

While in court, when asked to enter his plea, Parnandand told the magistrate he has no recollection of the incident since he was under the influence of alcohol.

The court was told that Parnandand and Neshal both reside in the same yard but in separate houses.

The prosecutor objected to bail being granted noting that Parnandand is in the habit of consuming alcohol, smoking and using cocaine. The attorney told the court that the accused has a history of abusing his sister, and threatening to kill her and setting her house on fire.

The case was adjourned and Parnandand is scheduled to return to court on July 12, 2024, for further reports and statements.