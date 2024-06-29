Guyana Human Organ and Tissue Transplant Agency to certify hospitals as transplant centers – Director of Medical Services

Kaieteur News – The Guyana Human Organ and Tissue Transplant Agency (HOTTA) is currently certifying hospitals across the country that have already completed transplants to be transplant centers.

The Georgetown Public Hospital (GPHC) is the first to be certified after rigorous screening and inspection. This was disclosed by the Director of Medical Services and Member of HOTTA Dr. Navindranauth Rambarran during an episode of Health Matters aired by the National Communications Network (NCN) on Thursday.

He was asked by the interviewer whether the GPHC is the only hospital that can now conduct transplants in the country citing its certification.

“Well yes and no, on whether we are the only hospital that can do transplants. There are many including GPHC that have done transplants and will continue to do transplants but with the advent of the agency that has the oversight on transplantation,” the director said.

He explained that the agency is now going through a process of regularizing and certifying these institutions to be transplant centers. The GPHC is the first hospital to be certified by this process, after having undergone self-study and reporting.

Additionally, there was an inspectorate that did a “thorough inspection of the SOP’s, the protocols, the infrastructure, the human and material resources that are available, we have been certified as being competent to offer transplant services.”

Furthermore, “The big shift here is really the paradigm movement from not just doing live donor transplant, but moving towards deceased donor transplant or otherwise referred to a cadaveric transplants. Where we will use the organs for those persons who would have wanted their organs to be used and their families consent, where these persons who are deemed to be brain dead on a ventilator we go through the process of identifying if they can be potential donors and then we follow the process where we see if they are suitable donors and we approach the family.”

This is usually done by the transplant coordinator and once the family is in agreement then the donation process happens and there is an eventual transplant to give hope and life to someone who needs it.