Govt. to audit companies for Local Content Law compliance

Kaieteur News – The Local Content Secretariat has issued a stern reminder to Contractors, Sub-contractors, and Licencees under the provisions of the Local Content Act No. 18 of 2021 to prioritize qualified Guyanese nationals for employment opportunities, in accordance with approved Local Content Master Plans and Annual Plans.

The warning was issued in a statement on Friday.

Under the Local Content Act, companies are obligated to ensure that Guyanese nationals with the requisite qualifications are given priority in hiring decisions. In cases where a Guyanese national lacks the necessary experience, the Act mandates that these individuals receive the training needed to bridge any skill gaps. This initiative aims to enhance the capacity and expertise of the local workforce, thereby promoting sustainable development within Guyana.

In fact, the Act ring-fences 40 categories of work for Guyanese participation via the supply of goods and the provision of services which include: food supply, rental of office space, accommodation, insurance, accounting and legal services.

To enforce these requirements, the Local Content Secretariat announced it will conduct comprehensive audits of all relevant companies. These audits will verify compliance with the Act’s stipulations, including evidence that Guyanese nationals are being given fair opportunities to apply for new and vacant positions.

Additionally, the audits will assess whether there is parity in benefits between Guyanese and non-Guyanese employees, and whether mechanisms are in place to provide training and mentorship to Guyanese nationals to overcome experience gaps.

Notably, it was stated, “Failure to comply with this and other requirements of the Act would render the Contractor, Sub-Contractor, or Licensee non-compliant and therefore hinder the receipt of the Local Content Certificate of Compliance and other related approvals.”

The move underscores the government’s commitment to ensuring that local content requirements are fully implemented across all sectors, fostering economic growth and maximizing benefits for Guyanese citizens.