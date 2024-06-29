Exciting Finale: champion school to be crowned tomorrow teams ready for quarter and semi finals action today

Blue Water Shipping Under-15 Girls’ National Secondary School Championship

Kaieteur Sports – The Guyana Football Federation-Blue Water Shipping Under-15 Girls’ National Secondary School Championship concludes this weekend with the eight top teams fiercely battling in the quarter-finals and semi-finals for spots in the final showdown tomorrow, Sunday.

The action-packed schedule today, June 29, kicks off with St Ignatius Secondary facing President’s College, and Bartica Secondary squaring off against Queen’s College in the initial quarter-finals, starting at 10:00 a.m.

Following these encounters, the day continues with a clash between the losers of the first two games at 12:00 p.m.

Waramuri Primary will then challenge Tucville Secondary, while Santa Rose battle Bush Lot at 2:00 p.m., followed by the final fixture of the day at 3:30 p.m. featuring the losers from the latter games.

GFF President Wayne Forde said “this is a historic moment for the Federation. We will crown our first champions of the national tournament on Sunday, and I can assure you these young committed players will give their all on the field.”

“Our top eight teams have tremendous talent and have all earned their spots in the quarter and semi-finals. I eagerly anticipate the matches ahead.”

The Ministry of Education-supported competition commenced nationwide on May 4, involving over a thousand student athletes and marking the start of the competitive phase of the FIFA Football For School Programme (F4S), designed to promote life skills through football. This is the largest girls’ tournament in Guyana.

Throughout the past few weeks, student athletes from nine administrative regions took part in the competition. Although Region Eight did not participate this year, preparations are underway to include them in the next edition of the tournament.

Forde encourages football enthusiasts to attend and support Guyana’s emerging national talents on Saturday and Sunday at the GFF National Training Centre in Providence, East Bank Demerara.

Tomorrow’s action is set to start at 2:00 p.m., culminating in the crowning of the inaugural champion of the GFF-Blue Water Shipping Under-15 Girls’ National Secondary School Championship.

The top three schools will receive trophies and medals, with the champions awarded equipment valued at over $600,000.

The second-placed team will secure equipment worth slightly more than $450,000, while the third-placed team will receive football gear valued at just over $379,000.

The prize package includes essential football equipment such as balls, goals, jerseys, shin guards, goalkeeper gloves, training arches, agility ladders and more.