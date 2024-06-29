Latest update June 29th, 2024 12:59 AM

Bids open to supervise nursing schools' project

Jun 29, 2024

Kaieteur News – During a recent opening of bids at the National Procurement and Tender Administration Board (NPTAB) office, it was revealed that three consultancy firms are bidding for the contract to supervise the construction of the Health Science Training Complex in Regions Two and Six.

The firms bidding for the Ministry of Health project are Vikab Engineering Consultants Limited – $347,350,000, Beston Consulting Inc. – $189,350,000, and Kalitech Inc. – $193,050,000.

Kaieteur News had reported that the training complex that is under construction at Suddie, Region Two is being built by Roopan Ramotar Investment to the tune of $881 million, while the training complex for New Amsterdam, Region Six is being constructed by SAH Construction & Supplies to the tune of $918 million.

It was reported that the new structures are part of the ministry’s plan to expand training opportunities for nurses and other healthcare workers across Guyana.

Below are the companies and their bids:

Audit Office of Guyana

Supply and delivery of laptops.

Ministry of Local Government and Regional Development

Closure and restoration of D’Edward dumpsite, Region Five.

Ministry of Health

Professional engineering consultancy services for supervision of the construction : Suddie Nursing School, The New Amsterdam Nursing School.

Guyana Defence Force

Repairs to senior officer accommodation at Base Camp Stephenson.

Repairs to all ranks mess hall and kitchen at Base Camp Stephenson.

Guyana Sugar Corporation

Supply and delivery of High Density Polyethylene Corrugate Drainage tubes/ pipers for Industry.

Supply and delivery of mild steel and steam pipes for Industry.

Replacement of #3 vacuum pan at Albion Estate.

Guyana Water Inc.

Construction of elevated storage within the Communities of Awarewanunau, Shea and Maruranau.

