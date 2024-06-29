Be Careful With Yuh Words

Kaieteur News – Words are like toothpaste: once yuh squeeze it out, yuh cyaan put it back in de tube. Politicians need fuh understand this simple truth, but it look like some ah dem nah get de memo.

Take Burnham and Rodney fuh example. Burnham tell Rodney and WPA fuh mek dey wills. Well, it ain’t long after Rodney get blow to smithereens. Words can be dangerous, man.

Now, fast forward to present day, and we got we own drama. De Vee Pee seh he gon “deal” with Glenn Lall. Well, wha exactly he mean by “deal”?

Because de last time we hear dat kinda talk, things din end too pretty. De Vee Pee need fuh be mindful, because yuh never know who might tek he words serious and run with it. Deh got some real wild men out there, and dem does put all kinda meanings to what leaders seh.

And leh we remind de Vee Pee: Guyana ain’t yuh private property. De PPPC ain’t got no transport for dis country.

De right to freedom of expression still deh pon we law books, and people got de right fuh criticize de government. If de Vee Pee want fuh “deal” with somebody, leh he start with he own scandal-riddled government. De amount ah shame dem bringing to de country with all dis corruption and ineptness!

Instead of threatening people, leh he clean up de mess in he own backyard. Guyanese people deserve better. Dem deserve leaders who focus pon doing de right thing, not threatening and intimidating critics.

So, dem boys seh, mind yuh mouth and mind yuh words. Because once yuh words out deh, yuh cyaan tek dem back.

Talk half. Leff half