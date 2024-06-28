Latest update June 28th, 2024 12:59 AM

Guyana's largest selling daily and New York's most popular weekly

Latest News

Georgetown Magistrates’ Court evacuated after bomb scare

Jun 28, 2024 News

The Georgetown Magistrates’ Court

The Georgetown Magistrates’ Court

Kaieteur News – The Georgetown Magistrates’ Court was evacuated on Thursday morning amid reports of a bomb threat at the building located at Avenue of the Republic which caused court proceedings to come to a halt.

Kaieteur News understands that an anonymous call was made to the Brickdam Police Station’s Operation Room, alerting law enforcement about the bomb.

The Magistrates, as well as individuals awaiting their court proceedings, were swiftly evacuated at around 09:30h as firefighters arrived to thoroughly comb through the building in search of a bomb.

Police officers present at the scene ensured the safety of the surroundings by clearing the area and diverting traffic away from the premises.

The search by police and members of the Guyana Fire Service (GFS) for the bomb took approximately an hour. No explosive device was unearthed.  As a result, the law enforcement authorities declared the premises safe and persons were allowed to return to the court building but only after being searched.

This is the second bomb scare at the Georgetown Magistrates’ Court for 2024.

Meanwhile, police are working to identify the caller who reported the threat.

Similar Articles

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

The Glenn Lall Show | June. 24th, 2024

Follow on Tik Tok @Glennlall

This country does not hear anything about oil from the PPP or the PNC

THE BLUNT OF THE DAY

Sports

Sharma, Axar, Kuldeep propel India to T20 World Cup final 

Sharma, Axar, Kuldeep propel India to T20 World Cup final 

Jun 28, 2024

2024 ICC Men’s T20 World Cup Semi-final India vs. England at Providence  – England suffer 68-run defeat  Kaieteur Sports –India captain Rohit Sharma blasted a 39-ball half-century...
Read More
Jeremiah Louis replaces injured Kemar Roach for England Tests

Jeremiah Louis replaces injured Kemar Roach for...

Jun 28, 2024

Semifinals to be decided tomorrow in GFF Blue Water National Girls U15 championship

Semifinals to be decided tomorrow in GFF Blue...

Jun 28, 2024

Verwey, Sumner to lead Guyana at 2024 CASA Championship

Verwey, Sumner to lead Guyana at 2024 CASA...

Jun 28, 2024

Action continued on Day 2 of GBA National Junior tourney

Action continued on Day 2 of GBA National Junior...

Jun 28, 2024

Regal Legends and Masters ready to rumble at NYSCL Independence Cup which begins today

Regal Legends and Masters ready to rumble at...

Jun 28, 2024

Features/Columnists

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]