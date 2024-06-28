Georgetown Magistrates’ Court evacuated after bomb scare

Kaieteur News – The Georgetown Magistrates’ Court was evacuated on Thursday morning amid reports of a bomb threat at the building located at Avenue of the Republic which caused court proceedings to come to a halt.

Kaieteur News understands that an anonymous call was made to the Brickdam Police Station’s Operation Room, alerting law enforcement about the bomb.

The Magistrates, as well as individuals awaiting their court proceedings, were swiftly evacuated at around 09:30h as firefighters arrived to thoroughly comb through the building in search of a bomb.

Police officers present at the scene ensured the safety of the surroundings by clearing the area and diverting traffic away from the premises.

The search by police and members of the Guyana Fire Service (GFS) for the bomb took approximately an hour. No explosive device was unearthed. As a result, the law enforcement authorities declared the premises safe and persons were allowed to return to the court building but only after being searched.

This is the second bomb scare at the Georgetown Magistrates’ Court for 2024.

Meanwhile, police are working to identify the caller who reported the threat.