Faulty wiring causes fire at Children and Family Centre

Kaieteur News – Fire, believed to be electrical in nature, destroyed sections of the Children and Family Centre, located at Block X Plum Park, Sophia, Greater Georgetown on Thursday morning.

The Centre is managed by the Ministry of Human Services and Social Security that predominantly houses children.

An eye witness said that at the time she observed the fire no alarm was raised but she saw the occupants of the Centre, mostly children, exiting the building.

“I see the smoke and I halla for my husband and tell he man call the fire people and let them come out this fire cause remember we get child too you understand … it didn’t had no body screaming because when I done halla I see all a them children done pack up in front deh [Children and Family centre], them say everybody come out,” the eyewitness said.

According to reports, a fire alarm was raised at about 10:24h and the fire service units arrived by 10:34h. The Fire Service said that upon arrival, the firefighters observed that the top floor’s north-western side was engulfed in flames and smoke.

The firefighting operation began immediately with the first jet of water being applied at 10:35hrs. The fire was contained momentarily.

The GFS said its response team included Water Tender #118 and #95, Water Carrier #18, and Hydraulic Platform 2, led by Fireman Dickenson and Fireman Nurse. Also present at the scene were Divisional Officer Charles, Sub Officer Jackson, and Sub Officer Scipio.

By the time the blaze was extinguished, the top floor of the building was severely damaged, while the ground floor suffered severe water damage.

Kaieteur News understands that all of the occupants of the Centre were safely evacuated and the prompt response by the Guyana Fire Service (GFS) quickly stopped the fire from destroying the two-storey wooden and concrete building completely.

No injuries or casualties have been reported.

The fire reportedly started in the upper storey of the building which served as the living quarters for the occupants. The ground floor is reportedly used for storage.

The GFS in a report to the media said that the fire “is believed to have been caused by faulty electrical wiring installation, which resulted in arcing and sparking, subsequently igniting nearby combustible materials.”