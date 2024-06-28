Faulty wiring causes fire at Children and Family Centre

Latest update June 28th, 2024 12:59 AM
Jun 28, 2024 News
Kaieteur News – Fire, believed to be electrical in nature, destroyed sections of the Children and Family Centre, located at Block X Plum Park, Sophia, Greater Georgetown on Thursday morning.
The Centre is managed by the Ministry of Human Services and Social Security that predominantly houses children.
An eye witness said that at the time she observed the fire no alarm was raised but she saw the occupants of the Centre, mostly children, exiting the building.
“I see the smoke and I halla for my husband and tell he man call the fire people and let them come out this fire cause remember we get child too you understand … it didn’t had no body screaming because when I done halla I see all a them children done pack up in front deh [Children and Family centre], them say everybody come out,” the eyewitness said.
According to reports, a fire alarm was raised at about 10:24h and the fire service units arrived by 10:34h. The Fire Service said that upon arrival, the firefighters observed that the top floor’s north-western side was engulfed in flames and smoke.
The firefighting operation began immediately with the first jet of water being applied at 10:35hrs. The fire was contained momentarily.
The GFS said its response team included Water Tender #118 and #95, Water Carrier #18, and Hydraulic Platform 2, led by Fireman Dickenson and Fireman Nurse. Also present at the scene were Divisional Officer Charles, Sub Officer Jackson, and Sub Officer Scipio.
By the time the blaze was extinguished, the top floor of the building was severely damaged, while the ground floor suffered severe water damage.
Kaieteur News understands that all of the occupants of the Centre were safely evacuated and the prompt response by the Guyana Fire Service (GFS) quickly stopped the fire from destroying the two-storey wooden and concrete building completely.
No injuries or casualties have been reported.
The fire reportedly started in the upper storey of the building which served as the living quarters for the occupants. The ground floor is reportedly used for storage.
The GFS in a report to the media said that the fire “is believed to have been caused by faulty electrical wiring installation, which resulted in arcing and sparking, subsequently igniting nearby combustible materials.”
This country does not hear anything about oil from the PPP or the PNC
Jun 28, 20242024 ICC Men’s T20 World Cup Semi-final India vs. England at Providence – England suffer 68-run defeat Kaieteur Sports –India captain Rohit Sharma blasted a 39-ball half-century...
Jun 28, 2024
Jun 28, 2024
Jun 28, 2024
Jun 28, 2024
Jun 28, 2024
Kaieteur News – China is often portrayed by the West as a closed and oppressive society where dissent is ruthlessly... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders Kaieteur News – The 7-nation Organization of Eastern Caribbean States (OECS), which marked its... more
Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]