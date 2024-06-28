Latest update June 28th, 2024 12:59 AM

Guyana's largest selling daily and New York's most popular weekly

Latest News

CGX must show finances or lose Corentyne Block – Jagdeo says

Jun 28, 2024 News

Map showing the location of the Corentyne Block

Map showing the location of the Corentyne Block

Kaieteur News – CGX Energy Inc. and Frontera Energy Corporation are facing a critical juncture regarding their Corentyne Block operations offshore Guyana.

“This is crunch time now,” warned Vice President Bharrat Jagdeo on Thursday during his weekly press conference, as he issued a stern warning to the joint venture.

Executive Chairman for CGX (Guyana) Energy, Professor Suresh Narine

Executive Chairman for CGX (Guyana) Energy, Professor Suresh Narine

In response to a last-minute Notice of Potential Commercial Interest filed for the Wei-1 Well located in the Corentyne Block, on June 26, just days ahead of the June 28 deadline for the Corentyne Block’s appraisal programme, Jagdeo underscored that stringent conditions must be met to retain the block.

The submission of this notice is pivotal as it secures CGX and Frontera’s stake in obtaining a Production Licence, providing an extension for appraisal activities pending government approval.

When questioned about the sudden move by the Corentyne Block partners, Jagdeo disclosed that Minister of Natural Resources Vickram Bharrat notified him of the submission on Wednesday. Although he has not yet reviewed the notice personally, Jagdeo assured that the government would scrutinize it thoroughly before presenting it to Cabinet in the upcoming week.

To this end, Jagdeo said, “But let me make it clear, CGX will not play the government of Guyana. For a very long time they have been jerking people strength maybe their investors but no longer are we going to be tolerant of any ambiguity.”

Vice President (VP), Bharrat Jagdeo

Vice President (VP), Bharrat Jagdeo

He continued, “If they are declaring commerciality now, they have to show in specific terms how they intend to develop a project and where the finances are.”

The Vice President accepted that he should not have been so blunt about the situation; he said that the government has allowed CGX and Frontera, as per law to do their appraisal. He added, “But this is crunch time now.”

“If they now say they are moving to a project, they have to show us what this project is and show us how they are going to finance the project,” Jagdeo reiterated.

Failure to secure government approval for further appraisal would mark CGX’s third forfeiture of an oil block in Guyana and Frontera’s second, following the relinquishment of the Demerara and Berbice Blocks in 2022.

In the notice, CGX and Frontera reminded that they have successfully drilled the Wei-1 well, its second well on the Corentyne block.

“The well fulfilled the obligation under Phase Two of the Second Renewal Period of the original 10-year Licence and served as an appraisal well for the Kawa-1 Appraisal Programme with the Government of Guyana,” CGX and Frontera said in its release.

The companies stated too that with support from investment bank and capital markets experts Houlihan Lokey, they continue to actively pursue strategic options to unlock the potential of the Corentyne Block.

Similar Articles

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

The Glenn Lall Show | June. 24th, 2024

Follow on Tik Tok @Glennlall

This country does not hear anything about oil from the PPP or the PNC

THE BLUNT OF THE DAY

Sports

Sharma, Axar, Kuldeep propel India to T20 World Cup final 

Sharma, Axar, Kuldeep propel India to T20 World Cup final 

Jun 28, 2024

2024 ICC Men’s T20 World Cup Semi-final India vs. England at Providence  – England suffer 68-run defeat  Kaieteur Sports –India captain Rohit Sharma blasted a 39-ball half-century...
Read More
Jeremiah Louis replaces injured Kemar Roach for England Tests

Jeremiah Louis replaces injured Kemar Roach for...

Jun 28, 2024

Semifinals to be decided tomorrow in GFF Blue Water National Girls U15 championship

Semifinals to be decided tomorrow in GFF Blue...

Jun 28, 2024

Verwey, Sumner to lead Guyana at 2024 CASA Championship

Verwey, Sumner to lead Guyana at 2024 CASA...

Jun 28, 2024

Action continued on Day 2 of GBA National Junior tourney

Action continued on Day 2 of GBA National Junior...

Jun 28, 2024

Regal Legends and Masters ready to rumble at NYSCL Independence Cup which begins today

Regal Legends and Masters ready to rumble at...

Jun 28, 2024

Features/Columnists

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]