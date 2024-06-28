Latest update June 28th, 2024 12:59 AM

Brazilian national feared dead after boat mishap

Jun 28, 2024 News

A section of the Cuyuni River

Kaieteur News – A Brazilian national is feared dead following a boat mishap in the Cuyuni River, Region Seven in the vicinity of Akabusa / Fumbler Falls.

Jose De Ribamar Lisboa Silva went missing on Wednesday after the boat he was travelling in encountered difficulties.

Reports are that the incident occurred at about 14:30h when the boat, powered by a 200 horsepower Yamaha outboard engine suddenly stopped while travelling up the Akabusa/Fumbler Falls.

Five persons were in the boat at the time of the incident.

Rondel Khan, a 35-year-old miner from Bartica, had prepared the vessel, which was loaded with two engines and supplies. The boat was captained by 50-year-old James Bacchus.

Reports are that before departure, Khan and Bacchus agreed to transport three passengers to Quartz Stone Backdam, including Silva.

As the boat travelled up the Akabusa/Fumbler Falls, its engine suddenly failed, causing it to drift down the falls and overturn.

Everyone on board managed to swim to safety but Silva could not be located.

Two survivors managed to embark on another passing boat and continued their journey, while Khan and Bacchus promptly reported the incident to the Bartica Police Station.

Bacchus is assisting police with their investigations.

