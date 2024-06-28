Brazilian national feared dead after boat mishap

Latest update June 28th, 2024 12:59 AM
Jun 28, 2024 News
Kaieteur News – A Brazilian national is feared dead following a boat mishap in the Cuyuni River, Region Seven in the vicinity of Akabusa / Fumbler Falls.
Jose De Ribamar Lisboa Silva went missing on Wednesday after the boat he was travelling in encountered difficulties.
Reports are that the incident occurred at about 14:30h when the boat, powered by a 200 horsepower Yamaha outboard engine suddenly stopped while travelling up the Akabusa/Fumbler Falls.
Five persons were in the boat at the time of the incident.
Rondel Khan, a 35-year-old miner from Bartica, had prepared the vessel, which was loaded with two engines and supplies. The boat was captained by 50-year-old James Bacchus.
Reports are that before departure, Khan and Bacchus agreed to transport three passengers to Quartz Stone Backdam, including Silva.
As the boat travelled up the Akabusa/Fumbler Falls, its engine suddenly failed, causing it to drift down the falls and overturn.
Everyone on board managed to swim to safety but Silva could not be located.
Two survivors managed to embark on another passing boat and continued their journey, while Khan and Bacchus promptly reported the incident to the Bartica Police Station.
Bacchus is assisting police with their investigations.
This country does not hear anything about oil from the PPP or the PNC
Jun 28, 20242024 ICC Men’s T20 World Cup Semi-final India vs. England at Providence – England suffer 68-run defeat Kaieteur Sports –India captain Rohit Sharma blasted a 39-ball half-century...
Jun 28, 2024
Jun 28, 2024
Jun 28, 2024
Jun 28, 2024
Jun 28, 2024
Kaieteur News – China is often portrayed by the West as a closed and oppressive society where dissent is ruthlessly... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders Kaieteur News – The 7-nation Organization of Eastern Caribbean States (OECS), which marked its... more
Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]