At one time, de Vee Pee was talking to himself!

Kaieteur News – Dem boys seh that it rained yesterday but the place was hot. It was cricket fever in Guyana. De country get a chance to host de second semi-final day in de T20 World Cup. And de rain did not spoil de show.

De high ticket prices keep a lot of local away. Yuh had more VIPs in attendance than local spectators. Yuh had Ministers tekkin out videos at de match and posting it on Facebook.

But who could not go to de stadium, followed de match on television. Who deh at wuk find a room fuh watch or follow de match on their cell phones or computers.

De whole country was tuned in to de match. Except one man who decided that he gan host a press conference during the match. Can you imagine dat? When international cricket playing in Guyana, de nation does come to a standstill. Except de man wah call de press conference.

Did he really expect people fuh watch his press conference when a ding-dong battle going on at Providence Stadium?

While he went on his usual rant about de Kaieteur News and de Stabroek News and who nah reporting what is being said at press conferences, dem reporter tekkin a regular peak at dem phone fuh see de score.

When it comes to question time, during de press conference, de fuss man ask seven questions in a row. Dis give dem other reporters time fuh update themselves on who hitting sixes and who taking wickets. When de time come fuh some of dem reporters ask question, dem gat one eye pon de phone and one ear on de man at de head table.

After a while de man at de head table was talking to himself. Because was nine wickets down and everybody waiting in anticipation fuh see when de last wicket gan fall. And was a fair wait because de last wicket put on 15 runs before Bumrah sealed England’s fate.

Even at one stage de host pick up his phone. He claim how he expecting an overseas call. But who knows, he too could have well been checking de score.

He know now dat he should never again host a press conference during cricket. Is bad enough dat not many were interested in what he had to say. Much less during de middle of de match!

