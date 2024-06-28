A call for the return of CGTN to Guyana’s television spectrum

Kaieteur News – China is often portrayed by the West as a closed and oppressive society where dissent is ruthlessly suppressed. The idea has long been embedded in the minds of people in the West that there are severe consequences for persons who oppose the Chinese state, its system and governance.

With such a characterization, one would expect that the Chinese media would be one-sided, biased and pro-Chinese. But surprisingly, I have found that the Chinese Global Television Network (CGTN) is the exception to this characterization. It is one of the most balanced international networks and provides a wide range of opinions from experts.

The Chinese Global Television Network (CGTN) is an international media organization launched by China Central Television (CCTV) to provide global news coverage and insightful analysis on a wide range of topics. CGTN aims to offer an alternative perspective on world events, often countering Western narratives. It not only highlights China’s viewpoints but also those of other regions underrepresented in mainstream media.

The network broadcasts in multiple languages, including English, and features diverse programming such as news reports, talk shows, documentaries, and business analyses. It offers a wide range of opinions from experts and covers global affairs with depth and insight.

CGTN’s programming includes several noteworthy shows such as Dialogue, The World Today, World Insight, and Global Business. These programmes are excellently assembled and provide viewers with diverse perspectives on international issues. They delve into global politics, economics, and social issues, presenting well-rounded discussions that are both informative and engaging.

For many viewers in Guyana, CGTN has been a valuable source of news and analysis. It offers a different viewpoint that contrasts with Western international news networks.

You could be travelling in a car and still be able to pick up CGTN’s signal on your vehicle’s television or you can watch from the comfort of your home.

In 2013, it was reported that CCTV, the parent company for CGTN, did not have a broadcasting licence. It was reported that CCTV’s programming was being relayed locally by the National Communication Network (NCN).

However, in recent months, CGTN is no longer available on the usual channel in Guyana. This sudden disappearance has left many viewers puzzled and disappointed. It is not clear why this programming is no longer being relayed. There has been no explanation for the absence of CGTN on local television.

The absence of CGTN from local television is regrettable. It deprives viewers of a unique source of balanced international news and thoughtful analysis. While the internet edition of CGTN is still available, it does not fully replace the convenience and accessibility of watching the network on TV.

The Chinese Embassy in Guyana should issue a statement to clarify why CGTN is no longer being broadcast on local TV. NCN should equally explain the reason for the discontinuing of relaying the CGTN signal.

An appeal is being made here to bring CGTN back to Guyana’s television screens. Whoever is responsible for the screening of TV channels in Guyana should consider the value that CGTN brings to the local media.

Our cable operators should consider establishing a dedicated channel for CGTN. A dedicated CGTN channel would ensure that viewers have consistent access to the network’s quality programming.

CGTN’s balanced reporting and in-depth analysis are assets that should not be overlooked. In a time when media bias and misinformation are prevalent, having a different perspective, one that is not necessarily pro-Chinese or simply Sino-propaganda, is more important than ever. CGTN provides that diversity of opinions that might otherwise be marginalized.

We have missed for example the perspective which CGTN could have provided on the ongoing situation in GAZA, and one has to wonder whether the disappearance of CGTN off local television is simply coincidental. The disappearance of CGTN from local TV is a loss that should be addressed promptly.

The Chinese Embassy should issue a statement explaining the situation and work towards reinstating CGTN’s broadcasts. The Chinese Embassy’s should also intervene immediately. By advocating for the return of CGTN to local TV, the embassy would be making a positive contribution to ensuring that Guyanese viewers continue to have access to a wide range of international news sources. If this fails, the embassy can negotiate with local cable providers to have a dedicated channel for CGTN on their networks.

Let us hope that the relevant authorities recognize the value of CGTN and take swift action to restore its broadcasts in Guyana. For too long, our understanding of international politics has been shaped by western-based networks, including CNN, BBC, Fox News, MSNBC, ABC, CBS and NBC. Aljazeera and CGTN can ensure greater balance in the information received.

(The views expressed in this article are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the opinions of this newspaper.)