Pacers, Shamsi brilliance rocket South Africa into finals

Jun 27, 2024 Sports

Marco Jansen removed Rahmanullah Gurbaz in the first over of the match. (Getty Images)

2024 ICC Men’s T20 World Cup semi-final…South Africa vs. Afghanistan

– Afghanistan (56 all out) Jansen (3-16), Shamsi (3-6), Rabada (2-14), Nortje (2-7)

Kaieteur Sports – South Africa soared into the 2024 ICC Men’s T20 World Cup finals, after dismantling Afghanistan by 9-wickets under lights last night at the Brian Lara Cricket Stadium, Trinidad & Tobago.

Batting first, Afghanistan were mowed down for 56 in 11.5 overs, the lowest total in T20 World Cup history; with Azmutulah Omarzi (10) being the only player to reach double figures.

Kagiso Rabada flattened Mohammad Nabi's off stump. (AFP/Getty Images)

South Africa’s quick bowlers had an exceptional performance as they formed a three-headed fast-bowling monster; alongside the wily leg-spinner Tabraiz Shamsi.

Left-arm pacer Marco Jansen (3-16), set the tone followed by veteran Kagiso Rabada’s double-wicket maiden spell of (2-14).

Speedster Anrich Nortje then backed up the opening pair’s efforts by snagging figures of 2-7, which kept the pressure piling.

Aiden Markram went airborne to tackle the bounce. (Associated Press)

Shamsi soon followed up his magical game versus West Indies, with another sensational spell which produced incredible returns of 3-6.

South Africa then sped to 60-1 in 8.5 overs with opener Reeza Hendricks (26*) and Aiden Makaram (23*) guiding them home.

South Africa will now await the winner of today’s second semi’s between England and India.

Scores: South Africa 60 for 1 (Hendricks 29*, Farooqi 1-11) beat Afghanistan 56 (Shamsi 3-6, Jansen 3-16) by nine wickets.

