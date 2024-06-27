Pacers, Shamsi brilliance rocket South Africa into finals

Latest update June 27th, 2024 12:59 AM
Jun 27, 2024 Sports
2024 ICC Men’s T20 World Cup semi-final…South Africa vs. Afghanistan
– Afghanistan (56 all out) Jansen (3-16), Shamsi (3-6), Rabada (2-14), Nortje (2-7)
Kaieteur Sports – South Africa soared into the 2024 ICC Men’s T20 World Cup finals, after dismantling Afghanistan by 9-wickets under lights last night at the Brian Lara Cricket Stadium, Trinidad & Tobago.
Batting first, Afghanistan were mowed down for 56 in 11.5 overs, the lowest total in T20 World Cup history; with Azmutulah Omarzi (10) being the only player to reach double figures.
South Africa’s quick bowlers had an exceptional performance as they formed a three-headed fast-bowling monster; alongside the wily leg-spinner Tabraiz Shamsi.
Left-arm pacer Marco Jansen (3-16), set the tone followed by veteran Kagiso Rabada’s double-wicket maiden spell of (2-14).
Speedster Anrich Nortje then backed up the opening pair’s efforts by snagging figures of 2-7, which kept the pressure piling.
Shamsi soon followed up his magical game versus West Indies, with another sensational spell which produced incredible returns of 3-6.
South Africa then sped to 60-1 in 8.5 overs with opener Reeza Hendricks (26*) and Aiden Makaram (23*) guiding them home.
South Africa will now await the winner of today’s second semi’s between England and India.
Scores: South Africa 60 for 1 (Hendricks 29*, Farooqi 1-11) beat Afghanistan 56 (Shamsi 3-6, Jansen 3-16) by nine wickets.
