Pacers, Shamsi brilliance rocket South Africa into finals

2024 ICC Men’s T20 World Cup semi-final…South Africa vs. Afghanistan

– Afghanistan (56 all out) Jansen (3-16), Shamsi (3-6), Rabada (2-14), Nortje (2-7)

Kaieteur Sports – South Africa soared into the 2024 ICC Men’s T20 World Cup finals, after dismantling Afghanistan by 9-wickets under lights last night at the Brian Lara Cricket Stadium, Trinidad & Tobago.

Batting first, Afghanistan were mowed down for 56 in 11.5 overs, the lowest total in T20 World Cup history; with Azmutulah Omarzi (10) being the only player to reach double figures.

South Africa’s quick bowlers had an exceptional performance as they formed a three-headed fast-bowling monster; alongside the wily leg-spinner Tabraiz Shamsi.

Left-arm pacer Marco Jansen (3-16), set the tone followed by veteran Kagiso Rabada’s double-wicket maiden spell of (2-14).

Speedster Anrich Nortje then backed up the opening pair’s efforts by snagging figures of 2-7, which kept the pressure piling.

Shamsi soon followed up his magical game versus West Indies, with another sensational spell which produced incredible returns of 3-6.

South Africa then sped to 60-1 in 8.5 overs with opener Reeza Hendricks (26*) and Aiden Makaram (23*) guiding them home.

South Africa will now await the winner of today’s second semi’s between England and India.

Scores: South Africa 60 for 1 (Hendricks 29*, Farooqi 1-11) beat Afghanistan 56 (Shamsi 3-6, Jansen 3-16) by nine wickets.