Omai among 47 contractors bidding to build Craig to Land of Canaan four-lane road

– project estimated to cost $49B

Kaieteur News – Omai Gold Mines Limited, a Canadian mining company operating in Guyana is among 47 contractors who have submitted bids to construct the new four-lane road from Craig to Land of Canaan on the East Bank of Demerara (EBD).

At the recent opening of bids at the National Procurement and Tender Administration Board (NPTAB) office, it was revealed that the project is being executed in eight lots and is estimated to cost $49,550,312,074.

The four-lane road project is being executed by the Ministry of Housing and Water through the Central Housing and Planning Authority (CHPA) and according to its engineer’s estimate Lot 1 is estimated to cost $7,758,191,995; Lot 2 $6,595,741,681; Lot 3 $7,724,548,738; Lot 4 $8,222,950,788; Lot 5 $644,692,261; Lot 6 $4,568,695,021; Lot 7 $5,687,188,423; and Lot 8 $8,348,303,167.

Last year, Omai’s President and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Elaine Ellingham in an interview said that the US$190M Linden to Mabura road upgrade contract benefitted their operations here since it is close proximity to Omai’s property.

Kaieteur News understands that funding for the new highway is part of the $100.5 billion that was approved for the ministry in this year’s budget. At the ministry’s year- end press conference held in January 2023, Minister of Housing and Water, Collin Croal said that the new East Bank highway that is under construction will extend from Buzz Bee Dam, Craig to Land of Canaan, and then from Land of Canaan to Soesdyke.

The first phase of the new East Bank highway started with the $2.6B Mandela Avenue to Eccles road project which was commissioned in April 2022.

The second phase of the road was extended from the Eccles Dumpsite Road all the way to Diamond. This project costs $13.3 billion and is divided into 12 lots. It includes the construction of more than 30 reinforced concrete bridges, 8.6 kilometres of reinforced concrete highway road, and two roundabouts.

In September 2023, President Irfaan Ali commissioned the Eccles/Haags Bosch roundabout which connects the already completed Eccles thoroughfare to the Mandela Avenue Highway.

After Diamond, the other phase of work continued to Buzz Bee Dam. The $11B contract was awarded late last year.

Below are the companies and their bids:

Central Housing and Planning Authority

Construction of four-lane highway from Craig to Land of Canaan, EBD, Lots 1 to 8.