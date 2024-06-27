Latest update June 27th, 2024 12:59 AM

Guyana's largest selling daily and New York's most popular weekly

Latest News

Man jumps through window with illegal gun during police raid

Jun 27, 2024 News

Kaieteur News – A 26-year-old labouer was on Tuesday arrested after he jumped through the window of a house that was being searched with an illegal firearm at Sheet Anchor Village, East Canje, Berbice.

Rashane Pellew

Rashane Pellew

Rashane Pellew, along with three other persons, was arrested in connection with the search. Reports are that the search occurred between 05:30hrs and 06:11hrs at Lot 24 Sheet Anchor Village, East Canje, Berbice.

The Black 9mm pistol that was found

The Black 9mm pistol that was found

It is reported that during an Intel-led ‘Eyes in the Sky’ search operation, ranks ventured to the location where contact was made with Delcina Lampkin, a 31-year-old businesswoman.

Lampkin was told why the police visited and agreed to a search being conducted in and around the two-storey building. During the exercise, ranks observed Pellew jumping through a window from the upper flat of the house.

Police said that the man jumped from the upper flat to the lower flat and ran towards the back fence.  Ranks chased after him and he was caught with a black 9mm pistol with one magazine in his possession. He was told of the offence and arrested.

The eight cell phones that were found in the house

The eight cell phones that were found in the house

Meanwhile, a female was found in the room Pellew was seen jumping from. Therein, eight mobile phones were also found. Police confiscated the phones and Pellew and the three other persons who were at home at the time of the search taken to the Central Police Station.

Investigations are ongoing.

Similar Articles

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

The Glenn Lall Show | June. 24th, 2024

Follow on Tik Tok @Glennlall

This country does not hear anything about oil from the PPP or the PNC

THE BLUNT OF THE DAY

Sports

Pacers, Shamsi brilliance rocket South Africa into finals

Pacers, Shamsi brilliance rocket South Africa into finals

Jun 27, 2024

2024 ICC Men’s T20 World Cup semi-final…South Africa vs. Afghanistan – Afghanistan (56 all out) Jansen (3-16), Shamsi (3-6), Rabada (2-14), Nortje (2-7) Kaieteur Sports – South Africa...
Read More
Georgetown Regional U14 and U18 Basketball Finals billed for tomorrow

Georgetown Regional U14 and U18 Basketball Finals...

Jun 27, 2024

“I think it’s important to stay Cool, Calm”- Sharma

“I think it’s important to stay Cool,...

Jun 27, 2024

NSC National Junior Singles Badminton Tournament set to conclude today

NSC National Junior Singles Badminton Tournament...

Jun 27, 2024

First memorial match for Fazil Sattaur set for July 6th; several Guyana teammates on show

First memorial match for Fazil Sattaur set for...

Jun 27, 2024

Afghanistan into semi-finals after Bangladesh thriller, Australia out

Afghanistan into semi-finals after Bangladesh...

Jun 26, 2024

Features/Columnists

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]