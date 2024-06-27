Man jumps through window with illegal gun during police raid

Kaieteur News – A 26-year-old labouer was on Tuesday arrested after he jumped through the window of a house that was being searched with an illegal firearm at Sheet Anchor Village, East Canje, Berbice.

Rashane Pellew, along with three other persons, was arrested in connection with the search. Reports are that the search occurred between 05:30hrs and 06:11hrs at Lot 24 Sheet Anchor Village, East Canje, Berbice.

It is reported that during an Intel-led ‘Eyes in the Sky’ search operation, ranks ventured to the location where contact was made with Delcina Lampkin, a 31-year-old businesswoman.

Lampkin was told why the police visited and agreed to a search being conducted in and around the two-storey building. During the exercise, ranks observed Pellew jumping through a window from the upper flat of the house.

Police said that the man jumped from the upper flat to the lower flat and ran towards the back fence. Ranks chased after him and he was caught with a black 9mm pistol with one magazine in his possession. He was told of the offence and arrested.

Meanwhile, a female was found in the room Pellew was seen jumping from. Therein, eight mobile phones were also found. Police confiscated the phones and Pellew and the three other persons who were at home at the time of the search taken to the Central Police Station.

Investigations are ongoing.