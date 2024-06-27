Heavy rains wash away road, trails in Linden, St Cuthbert’s Mission

Latest update June 27th, 2024 12:59 AM
Jun 27, 2024 News
Kaieteur News – Heavy downpour on Tuesday night resulted in the trail connecting the Linden- Soesdyke Highway with the indigenous village of St Cuthbert’s Mission being washed away. Taylor Creek, also located at the Mission was overtopped causing severe flooding in some parts of the community.
There were reportedly three major breakaways along the trail while several areas in the village became inundated. Reports are that the disaster started at 22:30h.
One Resident, Alvoro Simon via a Facebook post reported that the village leaders have started to work on remedying the situation which is under control.
He thanked the Ministry of Local Government and the Regional Democratic Council (RDC) of Region Four for their prompt intervention.
“The CDC (Civil Defence Commission) is notified and an assessment of farms is expected to start shortly, a report will be submitted to the Ministry of Agriculture soon after”, Simon said in the social media pos. He promised to keep villagers informed on any developments within the community on Wednesday.
Up to press time works were still ongoing to restore the trail and according to Simon, works were scheduled to continue throughout Wednesday night.
Meanwhile, in Linden torrential rains caused the erosion of the road at Blinking Corner, Block 22, Wismar, Region 10 causing a massive sink-hole there. The Linden Regional Democratic Council (RDC) visited the area to assess the situation.
