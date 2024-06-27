Essequibo quartet fined for traffic offences

Kaieteur News – Four men from the county of Essequibo were charged and fined with several traffic offences between June 24 and 25, 2024.

Two of the men appeared at the Anna Regina Magistrates’ Court while the others appeared at the Charity Magistrates’ Court. They all pleaded guilty to the offences they were charged with.

Otis Marks of Queenstown Village, Essequibo Coast was on Tuesday fine $57, 500 when he appeared at the Anna Regina Magistrates Court. He was charged with failing to stop when required by a Police in uniform, failure to produce a driver’s licence, failure to behave in a civil and orderly manner and prohibition of a tinted glass.

Yogesh Rabbylall, a driver of Richmond, Essequibo Coast, made his first appearance at the Anna Regina Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday. He was charged with the offence of ‘Obscure ID Mark on Motor Vehicle’. He pleaded guilty and was fined $50,000.

Meanwhile, at the Charity Magistrates’ Court, Denzel Stephens, a Labourer of Charity Extension Scheme, Essequibo Coast, was on Monday fined $60,000 after he pleaded guilty to being an unlicensed driver and driving an uninsured and uncertified motor vehicle.

Kelvin Hardial, a driver from Windsor Castle, Essequibo Coast, was fined $50,000 after he was found guilty of failing to have “ID mark on Motor Vehicle”.

The quartet appeared before Magistrate Tameika Clarke.