Essequibo quartet fined for traffic offences

Latest update June 27th, 2024 12:59 AM
Jun 27, 2024 Court Stories, Features / Columnists, News
Kaieteur News – Four men from the county of Essequibo were charged and fined with several traffic offences between June 24 and 25, 2024.
Two of the men appeared at the Anna Regina Magistrates’ Court while the others appeared at the Charity Magistrates’ Court. They all pleaded guilty to the offences they were charged with.
Otis Marks of Queenstown Village, Essequibo Coast was on Tuesday fine $57, 500 when he appeared at the Anna Regina Magistrates Court. He was charged with failing to stop when required by a Police in uniform, failure to produce a driver’s licence, failure to behave in a civil and orderly manner and prohibition of a tinted glass.
Yogesh Rabbylall, a driver of Richmond, Essequibo Coast, made his first appearance at the Anna Regina Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday. He was charged with the offence of ‘Obscure ID Mark on Motor Vehicle’. He pleaded guilty and was fined $50,000.
Meanwhile, at the Charity Magistrates’ Court, Denzel Stephens, a Labourer of Charity Extension Scheme, Essequibo Coast, was on Monday fined $60,000 after he pleaded guilty to being an unlicensed driver and driving an uninsured and uncertified motor vehicle.
Kelvin Hardial, a driver from Windsor Castle, Essequibo Coast, was fined $50,000 after he was found guilty of failing to have “ID mark on Motor Vehicle”.
The quartet appeared before Magistrate Tameika Clarke.
This country does not hear anything about oil from the PPP or the PNC
Jun 27, 20242024 ICC Men’s T20 World Cup semi-final…South Africa vs. Afghanistan – Afghanistan (56 all out) Jansen (3-16), Shamsi (3-6), Rabada (2-14), Nortje (2-7) Kaieteur Sports – South Africa...
Jun 27, 2024
Jun 27, 2024
Jun 27, 2024
Jun 27, 2024
Jun 26, 2024
Kaieteur News – On Father’s Day this year, many fathers got a gift thanks to the affordable prices at Chinese stores.... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders Kaieteur News – The 7-nation Organization of Eastern Caribbean States (OECS), which marked its... more
Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]