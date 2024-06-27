Back to de future or back to de past?

Kaieteur News – Two men were arguing about whether it was better in Guyana when we had strict opening hours for businesses. The two men could not agree so dem ask dem boys.

Normally dem boys does have an opinion on anything. But di one did hard fuh decide. So dem boys asking you, the readers, to decide which is better: a return to strict opening hours of the past or leaving the situation as it is at present.

Deh had a time when shop hours did stricter than yuh granny bedtime rules. Sunday was a day of rest and people used to stay home. Why? Because is Sunday and dem commerce gods seh all shop gotta close. Liquor stores lock up tighter than a miser wallet. De rum lovers leff fuh nurse dem Saturday hangover with wata and regret, looking forward to Monday like never before.

In de old days de markets used to close for half-day on Wednesday As de clock strike noon, markets start to retreat, just like Cinderella carriage turning back into pumpkin. Shoppers ketchin’ demself mid-bargain, scrambling to finish transactions.

Fridays was a lil better. Shops open till de scandalous hour of 6 pm. Dem call that late shopping, unlike what passes today for late shopping.

But dem boys seh, is this regimented lifestyle really better or worse than dis free-for-all we got now? Look at de virtues of de olden days. Fuh one, it teach discipline. Young and old learn de fine art of time management. Need groceries? Better plan ahead. Craving a drink on Sunday? Tough luck, buddy; you gotta survive on coconut water.

Strict hours does bring back a sense of community. Everybody force to shop within de same narrow window, you bound to bump into friends, family, and that one neighbor who always got advice fuh you. Is socialization at its finest, with a dash of mild inconvenience.

But de flip side can’t ignore. Emergencies don’t care ’bout business hours. Imagine running out of baby formula on Saturday night. And den we gat de economic impact? Businesses lose out on sales, employees miss potential earnings, and no amount of nostalgia can justify that.

But dem boys gan let you decide on this one: a return to strict business opening hours or the free-for-all of toady?

Talk half. Leff half.