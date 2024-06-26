UG signs agreement for Maoka Taawa University of the Forests Campus

Kaieteur News – The University of Guyana along with the South Rupununi District Council and the Aishalton Village Council recently signed an agreement to establish the Maoka Taawa University of Forests Campus.

This momentous agreement was signed in Aishalton, marking a major milestone for the indigenous communities in the South Rupununi.

Seven of nine village Toshao leaders, alongside high-level officials from the 21 villages of the South Rupununi District, and representatives from the University of Guyana’s Turkeyen campus, gathered to witness the signing of a historic agreement.

The campus, situated near the Brazilian border, will be located in close proximity to the 21 communities of South Rupununi, as well as other nearby indigenous communities.

According to a statement from the University of Guyana, the Maoka Taawa University of Forests will cater to a population of over 11,000 individuals across the 21 villages.

Notably, the goal is to provide higher education and training opportunities within their territory, reducing the need for students to leave for extended periods.

Despite producing over 600 secondary school graduates annually, the South region of Guyana sees less than 5% of these graduates pursing higher education. Those who do often have to leave their communities for extended periods or do not return.

The geographic location and other social conditions have presented a challenge to higher education and training until now.

The efforts to establish the campus were driven by a delegation of five Toshao leaders who approached the University of Guyana with their idea. Vice-Chancellor Professor Paloma Mohamed Martin played a supportive role, and the negotiations resulted in fruitful collaboration.

Additionally, the university will offer courses tailored to the specific needs and interests of the residents.

Several disciplines have been prioritized, including education, agriculture, environmental sciences, sustainable tourism, medical sciences, sustainable engineering, construction and infrastructure, business, indigenous knowledge, entrepreneurship, and accounting.

Toshao of Aishalton, Timothy Williams said, “Energy and Focus over the past year was to help make this happen along with other key persons. Education is what we have yearned for; we know it’s the key to everything. This is a historic and proud moment for us”.