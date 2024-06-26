Ten Puisne Judges appointed

Kaieteur News – Ten Puisne judges will today be sworn in by President Irfaan Ali, the Judicial Service Commission (JSC) announced on Monday.

The new judges are Commissioners of Title to the Land Court, Priscilla Chandra-Hanif and Nicola Pierre, Former Deputy Solicitor General Deborah Kumar-Chetty, former Guyana Revenue Authority (GRA) Attorney, Hessaun Sharifa-Yasin, Acting Chief Magistrate Sherdel Isaacs-Marcus and Magistrates Peter Hugh and Zamilla Ally-Seepaul, Judge of the Eastern Caribbean Court, Jaqueline Josiah-Graham; Deputy Commissioner of the GRA, Attorney Joy Persaud-Singh and Attorney and Company Secretary of the Guyana Water Incorporated (GWI), Nigel Niles are the other appointees.

According to the JSC, Pierre was called to the bar in Trinidad in 1998 and served in wide spectrum of civil law and litigation, legislative drafting before she appointed to the bench as a land court judge in 2014. She also served as Secretary to the Bar Association and is former Chairman of the Deeds and Commercial Registry Department.

Chandra-Hanif served as a junior advocate in Trinidad in the civil courts, before serving as an attorney for the Ministry of Human Services and Social Services. She was employed there for eight years before her appointment as a land court judge.

Kumar-Chetty has practised law for over 23 years. After 17 years in private practice, she transitioned to the public service thereby being appointed to the post of Deputy Solicitor General of the Attorney General Chambers.

Yasin is an attorney since 1998, with experiences working at the Attorney General Chambers and later the GRA as its first lawyer. She was instrumental in creating a legal division for the GRA in 2010 and later became Head of the Department contributing significantly to the GRA’s legal framework.

Acting Chief Magistrate Isaacs-Marcus’s legal career began in Trinidad where she served as an associate attorney before returning Guyana in 2006 where she served in the Director of Public Prosecutions Office before she joined the Magistracy in 2007.

Magistrate Hugh’s bio indicated that he worked with several distinguished legal firms at the start of his career before establishing his own private practice. According to the JSC, Hugh showed a great commitment to the justice system and legal education which led him to serve in the summary court.

Mrs. Ally-Seepaul was admitted to the bar in 2008 and practised in the DPP’s Chambers as Senior State Counsel before she was appointed as a Magistrate in 2012.

Justice Josiah-Graham is a former legal officer of the GRA, Legal assistant to the Chancellor of the Judiciary in Guyana and Former Registrar of the Caribbean Court of Justice (CCJ) before she was appointed to serve as a Judge of the Eastern Caribbean Court.

Additionally, Persaud-Singh is a most recent Deputy Commissioner at the GRA with experiences practising in Guyana and Canada.

Niles is an attorney with 23 years’ experience, seven of which he served in private practice. He joined the GWI in 2008 and was later appointed Executive Director of Corporate Services and Company Secretary. He has held those portfolios for 16 years until his recent appointment.

The new judges will serve either in Essequibo, Demerara or Berbice and will serve in the civil and/or criminal jurisdictions as assigned.

Meanwhile, the Supreme Court, in a statement, noted that 37 people applied for the post and 10 were appointed by the JSC, the body responsible for the appointment of judges.

Last October, the JSC announced that it would advertise to fill vacancies for judges within the High Court and Appeal Court.

In its advertisements published in the online and print media, the JSC invited attorneys with at least seven years of experience practising law in Guyana or within the Commonwealth jurisdiction.

Additionally, any person who has been a judge of a court of unlimited jurisdiction in civil and criminal matters was also invited to apply to fill the position of judge.