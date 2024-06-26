Latest update June 26th, 2024 12:59 AM

Section of La Parfait Harmonie flooded for two months

Jun 26, 2024 News

Geeta Persaud’s flooded yard

Geeta Persaud's flooded yard

…residents blame clogged drains

Kaieteur News – Residents from a section of Onderneeming, La Parfaite Harmonie have complained that their community has been inundated for two months due to clogged drains. One resident, Geeta Persaud said she tried clearing the drain in front of her home to ease the flooding but it continues to be flooded, as are her neighbours.

Persaud is calling on the relevant authorities to visit the community and make an assessment of what the problem is and have it fixed soonest. The woman said the water is stagnant and stink.

Persaud said that only the houses on her side of the street are affected.

“Them neighbours opposite we, them ain’t affected”, Persaud told Kaieteur News. The frustrated woman pleaded for help on Facebook where she posted a video of the stagnant water.

“I am under this water for two months now and it is really bothering me, it is really unhealthy for me. We need help; we really need help; this is what I have to live with”.

In a subsequent telephone interview with this newspaper, Persaud said that the water is infested with tadpoles, has “green moss”. She is also afraid that the stagnant water could also be a breathing ground for mosquitoes.

“If it keep rising more and more and if it seeps into the septic now, it’s going to be worse and even worse,” the woman told Kaieteur News.

She said that she lives with her children and grandchildren and because of fear that the “dirty water” could get them sick, she has chosen to keep them indoors at all times.

“We does have to jacky them out when is time for school,” the woman added while making a public plea for some assistance to get the community drains unclogged so that they can return to their normal way of life.

