Parents robbed after collecting ‘Because We Care’ cash grant

Latest update June 26th, 2024 12:56 AM
Jun 26, 2024 News
Kaieteur News – The Guyana Police Force (GPF) is investigating several incidents across the city where parents were robbed of their “Because We Care” cash grants.
Distribution of the $45,000 cash grant per child began on Monday and while most parents were able to put their cash grant to good use, others were unlucky as bandits grabbed theirs.
Kaieteur News received several reports that parents were robbed on the Stabroek Bus park. The bandits reportedly pounced on them and snatched their bags containing the envelopes. Kaieteur News attempted to contact some of the victims but up to press time, all efforts were futile.
Additionally, Kaieteur News understands that a number of parents were also reportedly robbed in Sophia, by motorcycle bandits. This newspaper was told that at least four parents were robbed in that community. Reports are that the police have since made contact with all the victims and are actively searching for the culprits.
It is believed that the bandits were following the parents and waited until the most opportune time to pounce on the parents.
