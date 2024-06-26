Norton unfazed by allegations of sexual harassment, corruption

…Confident of re-election as PNC/R Leader

Kaieteur News – Opposition Leader, Aubrey Norton on Tuesday said that he is unfazed by the recent allegations of sexual harassment and corruption. His comments come days before the party prepares to host its 22nd Biennial Delegates Congress and Elections.

In an invited comment, Norton told Kaieteur News that said despite the recent allegations, he is confident of being re-elected as Leader of the People’s National Congress Reform (PNC/R).

The Congress of the party is set for June 28-30 and according to Norton, the party is focused on having a “successful congress”.

Norton told Kaieteur News that the statements made by former General Secretary of the Party Dawn Hastings-Williams were addressed by the Central Executive Committee of the party.

“Ganesh Mahipaul has addressed the issue about the invitation…I have no concerns. The Finances for this Congress is being dealt with by the Central Executive and the head of the Finance [department] Elson Low and we’ll account for it,” Norton said in response to the allegation about corruption leveled against the party.

Mahipaul in a letter to Hastings-Williams dated June 24 addressed the issue of invitations allegedly being sent out without her knowledge.

He clarified that all members of the Congress Committee were aware of the invitation process.

“At a Committee meeting where you were present, I was tasked with compiling the list of invitees for the Congress. During that meeting, we collectively drafted the list, beginning with the Diplomatic Community, former PNCR Government Ministers, all APNU+AFC Members of Parliament, former Leaders and CEC members, PNCR RDC Councillors, PNCR Mayors and Councillors, as well as all delegates and members of our party. It was unanimously agreed that Mr. Phillip Drayton would handle the design, and I distinctly remember stating that Ms. Shonelle Smith-Daniels would assist in distribution,” Mahipaul said in the letter.

Meanwhile, Norton commenting on whether he believes that there is a deliberate attempt by some sections of his party to taint his image and ultimately cause the Congress to be held later said, “It is obvious to everyone that since I became the leader of the party, there is some people who decided that they would go after me but when you are in politics that is the ruff and tuff of politics.”

Alluding to the high number of nominations he received for the leadership position, Norton said that he is “extremely confident,” that the party’s base is united and will support him in his bid for re-election.

In recent days, the Opposition leader has faced several accusations from members of the PNC/R.

Last week an allegation of sexual harassment was leveled against him by party member Vanessa Kissoon and on Monday, Norton was hit with the resignation of Hastings-Williams.

Hastings-Williams is the second General Secretary appointed by Norton to have resigned – the first being Geeta Chandan-Edmond.

Hastings-Williams, a Member of Parliament and former government minister cited a range of issues for her resignation – chief among them being the party’s lack of preparedness for the upcoming Congress and a lack of accountability and transparency in the management of the organization.

Her resignation took effect from June 24, 2024.

In the resignation letter addressed to Norton, Hastings-Williams noted that within the period of over one year, she was unable to present any financial statement to the Central Executive Committee (CEC).

“Reason simply being that I have no access to the weekly or monthly income and expenditure statement,” she noted.

She added that she had asked the accountant last December to prepare and produce a financial statement for the year 2023 so as to present it to the CEC.

“When I called for the statement to be handed in to me, the accountant said that she had completed the statement as was instructed by me but was told not to hand it over to me but to put in on hold,” Hastings-Williams explained.

Further, the former General Secretary pointed to the lack of readiness for the Congress.

“With the entire administrative task that has to be undertaken by the Secretariat, I believe that the one-month period for preparation for such a Congress can lead to confusion rather than having a fair and transparent process and outcome. I am quite sure that you and the members of the CEC will agree with me that when the Congress is over, it must conclude in a positive light,” she said.