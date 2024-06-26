Latest update June 26th, 2024 12:56 AM

Ganja found in plant bucket at Mahdia

Jun 26, 2024 News

The 610 grams of marijuana that was found

Kaieteur News – The Guyana Police Force (GPF) on Sunday found 610 grams of cannabis hidden in a plant bucket at the Mahdia Arcade, Region Eight during a raid.

Police said that several persons and stalls were searched during the exercise. It was during the search that ranks found several plastic bags containing suspected cannabis in a plant bucket between two plastic chairs and hidden under a black tank with construction plastic.

Following the discovery, the suspected cannabis was photographed and taken to the Mahdia Police Station, and weighed.

Investigations are ongoing.

