Bandits loot several vehicles at ‘Clash of the Titans’ show

Kaieteur News – Bandits on Saturday looted several vehicles belonging to patrons who attended the ‘Clash of the Titans’ chutney concert held at the Guyana National Stadium, Providence, East Bank Demerara (EBD) marring their experience at the annual event. The patrons were advised to park their vehicles in the vicinity of Greenfield Park, Providence, EBD.

Thousands of persons attended the concert and though many secured vehicle passes that allowed them to park inside the Providence Stadium, when they arrived, they were told that the designated parking area was filled.

A group of friends was among the unlucky patrons who could not gain entry despite having parking passes.

One victim, who requested anonymity, told Kaieteur News that she and her friends were directed to leave their car in Greenfield Park and were given all assurance by police directing the traffic and enforcing the security measures at the event that there will be regular patrols.

At around 23:00hrs that night, the woman recalled that she needed to change her shoes and sent to get another pair from the car when it was discovered that someone broke into the vehicle and stole a number of valuables. The woman said her Samsung S23 ultra phone and other important documents including her driver’s licence were removed from the car. An alarm was raised and other patrons whose cars were parked in the same area came scampering to check their vehicles. Some of them suffered a similar fate.

Kaieteur News understands that some mirrors were stolen.

The woman told this publication that, “They gone away with another man’s documents”.

Another patron became irate with the police officers on duty after he learnt that the thieves had broken into his car because it was the police who directed him to park there.

“And then when I confronted him (a police officer) about it, he then turned and said ‘if that’s his problem” and threatened to arrest me for disorderly behaviour,” another victim recounted.

Kaieteur News understands that while some persons reported the break-ins to police, others did not. However, hours later on Sunday morning, the female patron’s drivers’ licence was found on Broad Street, Georgetown in front of the Lotus Hardware Store. The patron was told that it was found among some containers in front of the hardware store by a passerby at around 01:30hrs on Sunday.