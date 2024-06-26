Latest update June 26th, 2024 12:56 AM

$72M contract awarded to rehabilitate Meadow Bank Wharf

Jun 26, 2024 News

President Irfaan Ali visiting the Meadow Bank Wharf in March.

Kaieteur News – Khan’s Construction and Transportation Services has been awarded a $72,275,000 contract to rehabilitate the Meadow Bank Wharf, Georgetown.

According to information obtained from the National Procurement and Tender Board (NPTAB) website, the contract was awarded on June 24, 2024, following a national bidding process.

Khan’s Construction and Transportation Services was among 20 contractors who bid for the project which was estimated to cost $151 million.

Kaieteur News previously reported that plans to have the facility rehabilitated were announced by President Irfaan Ali during an impromptu visit to the wharf in March. The President was joined by Agriculture Minister, Zulfikar Mustapha where they listened to concerns raised by the fisherfolk.

It was reported by the Department of Public Information (DPI) that one of the major concerns raised was the need for running water in the area and repairs to the wharf. They also requested additional street lights for the area.

After listening to their concerns, President Ali said that all the issues raised would be addressed and noted that the road leading to the wharf would be rehabilitated and a number of standpipes will be set up in the area.

Additionally, a shed will be constructed in the area to properly accommodate them.

A similar visit by the President in 2022 saw the Guyana Police Force (GPF) establishing a permanent presence at the location to ensure the safety of those plying their trade and customers.

The President’s intervention also saw the installation of proper washroom facilities and lighting for the fisherfolk.

