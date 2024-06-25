Thomas’ brace help Paruima to second title, as Waramadong secures inaugural championship

Kaieteur Sports – The Upper Mazaruni Under-18 Football Tournament 2024 culminated with two thrilling finals on Sunday as Waramadong (Girls) and Paruima (Boys) emerging victorious to lift respective titles.

In a historic showdown, Waramadong Girls triumphed over Jawalla Girls in a tense Mazaruni District Girls championship final. The match began with both teams displaying strong defences, leading to a 0-0 stalemate at halftime. Waramadong’s Ester Lival was superb in the final, breaking the deadlock with a brilliant solo effort in the 48th minute. The excitement grew to the roof as Edilsa Daniels scored a stunning goal from outside the 18-yard box in the 62nd minute, securing a 2-0 victory for the host village. This win crowned Waramadong Ladies as the Upper Mazaruni U-18 Football Tournament inaugural champions.

On the other side of the pitch, Paruima retained the Boy’s title with a dominant performance, showcasing their prowess in a commanding 5-0 victory over Kamarang. Lot Granes set the tone for Paruima with a goal in the 14th minute. Kimron Thomas further solidified a 3-nil lead with an excellent brace, scoring in the 28th and 60th minutes. Darnis George and Miguel Gonsalves each added a goal, sealing the victory as they remain unbeaten in the tournament. Paruima’s impressive display not only earned them the championship but also highlighted their defensive strength, as they conceded no goals throughout the tournament. As the defending champions, Paruima cemented their legacy in the Hinterland region.

Meanwhile, the Kako Football teams (Boys and Girls) also had commendable performances, securing third place in both divisions. Rovina Morris and Haynes Ronald each scored twice, leading Kako to a 5-0 victory over Kamarang in the Girls’ divisional playoff while Kayleon Williams (24’) and Stephon Williams (34’) secured a 2-1 win against Waramadong, securing a well-deserved third place.

The tournament concluded with a brief presentation ceremony. Miguel Gonsalves of Paruima and Ester Livan of Waramadong were awarded the tournament’s Most Valuable Player (MVP) honours in their respective divisions. Best Goalkeeper awards went to Gordo Masters (Paruima) and Julianna Thomas (Waramadong). Kimron Thomas received the Most Goals accolade for his six goals, while Rovina Morris’ brace in the final brought her total to four goals, rightfully earning her the Most Goals award in the female division. Young talents Audwin Thomas (Kamarang) and Roslyn Henry (Jawalla) were recognized as the Best Youngsters in the tournament.

The tournament was made possible through sponsorship from Busta Soft Drinks, Turbo Energy, and MVP Sports, with support from the Petra Organization.