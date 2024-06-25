Guyana’s horseracing legislation ‘draft’ approved

– Sub-committee to review says Minister Ramson

Kaieteur Sports – The much-anticipated Guyana horseracing legislation draft has been approved. This is according to Minister of Culture, Youth and Sport Charles Ramson Jr., who provided an update during his community outreach in Berbice.

The legislation will establish a recognized Guyana Horse Racing Authority, tasked with regulating major stables, officials, jockeys, and handlers. According to Minister Ramson, the sub-committee will review the legislation draft in detail.

“It is completed, in terms of the draft. It has already been approved to move to the sub-committee. In the next few weeks, the sub-committee will review in detail. Once it is approved and finalized, it is then approved to be laid by parliament, then we have a debate.”

The Sport Minister added: “I expect that to happen before the recess. The recess is in August, the first week in August. It is quite possible that the debate will be completed before the recess. If it does not, it won’t be much longer after the recess. I expect that, once we complete the review and it is laid in parliament, I don’t foresee a long time before we move towards the debate in parliament.”

This legislative initiative in Guyana’s horse racing comes after previous attempts in 2014, and key elements include provisions to address violations, expand the Authority’s membership, introduce term limits, and implement licensing for owners, jockeys, and trainers.

This development is expected to bring clarity, structure, and oversight to the horse racing industry in Guyana, marking a significant step toward its formal recognition and regulation.

The next race day in Guyana’s horse racing is set for July 14 at the Port Mourant Turf Club, followed by the August 11 Guyana Cup which will be hosted by the Jumbo Jet Thoroughbred Racing Committee at Rising Sun Turf Club.