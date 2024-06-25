Govt. to build pump station in Chesney, estimated to cost $705M

Latest update June 25th, 2024 12:59 AM
Jun 25, 2024 News
Kaieteur News – The Ministry of Agriculture through the National Drainage and Irrigation Authority (NDIA) is preparing to construct another pump station, this time in Chesney, Region Six for an estimated cost of $705,979,470.
This is according to an invitation for bids issued by the ministry seeking contractors for the project. Minister of Agriculture, Zulfikar Mustapha related to Kaieteur News on Monday, that the pump station would be the first of its kind in the Chesney community. The minister added that Albion which is neighbouring Chesney has a pump station operated by GuySuco and would normally benefit Chesney. “This (Chesney pump station) would complement the system (Albion pump station) because the water drains from both ways,” he explained.
Kaieteur News understands that the pump station for Chesney is part of several projects the ministry is looking to get underway this year. It was reported that in 2024 works will also advance on pump stations at Charity, Cottage, Cozier, Jimbo Grove, and Letter Kenny, with additional investments planned for pump stations at Chesney, Farm, Grove South, and Little Diamond. All this will form part of the $10 billion which was approved for NDIA from the national budget earlier this year.
Back in April while visiting a pump station project in Region Three, NDIA Chairman, Lionel Wordsworth said that these pump station projects represent a nationwide comprehensive drainage improvement programme. Kaieteur News understands that some 19 pump stations are under construction across the country and are expected to be operationalised by mid-2025.
