Exxon’s partner CNOOC looking to lease office, residential complex for next 20 years

Kaieteur News – China’s, CNOOC Petroleum Guyana Limited (CPGL), a 25% partner in the Stabroek Block has initiated a pre-qualification round for interested bidders to lease a complex to the company for office and residential purposes.

According to the Request for Information (RFI) published on Monday, CNOOC is looking to lease the complex for 20 years to support its activities operations in Guyana.

ExxonMobil Guyana Limited (EMGL) is the operator the Stabroek Block, which is located approximately 200 kilometers offshore Guyana. Exxon holds 45% and the third block-partner CNOOC holds 30% interest.

Oil discovery was made in 2015 and by December 2019, oil production had commenced, with the Liza Phase 1 development. By early 2022, Liza Phase 2 production commenced, followed by Payara in 2024 and Yellowtail to commence in 2025.

Guyana’s oil production comes from three floating production storage and offloading platforms (FPSOs) vessels: Liza Destiny, Liza Unity, and Prosperity. Oil production is now at some 645,000 barrels per day (bpd) up from 98,000 bpd from its first full year of production.

CNOOC said in its RFI, “In response to this increased development and production activity, CPGL is significantly increasing its presence in Guyana. Inaugural office and staff presence started in 2017 and has grown over the last six years.”

For the pre-qualification round, interested persons are asked to submit a RFI package which shall consist of the minimum requirements of a completed pre-qualification questionnaire (PQQ), PDF attachments as required in PQQ and evidence of work in progress or completed projects. A copy of the pre-qualification questionnaire (PQQ) can be accessed at (https://lcregister.petroleum.gov.gy/wp-content/uploads/2024/06/CPGL-Vendor-Pre-qualification-Questionnaire-PQQmWErJ68.xlsx).

Prospective participants should be guided by the following minimum requirements. For the office complex, it must be able to accommodate 100 staff, a conference room, a cafeteria/ lunchroom, a gym, and a parking lot. For the residential area, the requirements are as follows: 30 executive apartment rooms, contingency apartment rooms for guests, kitchen/dining hall and a swimming pool. Prospective participants can submit their RFI Package to be submitted to: [email protected] no later than Monday, July 15, 2024, 5:00pm.