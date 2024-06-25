Latest update June 25th, 2024 12:59 AM

Autopsy confirms carbon monoxide poisoning as cause of death of Mabura Trail trio

Jun 25, 2024 News

Dead: Leon Achee, Reva Bovell and Vincent Albert Fausett

Kaieteur News – The cause of death of the three individuals found dead inside a minibus along the Mabura Trail on Sunday has been determined as carbon monoxide poisoning.

The trio has been identified as: Leon Achee, a 42-year-old of Mon Repos, Vincent Albert Fausett a 44 year old of Plantation Ross, West Coast Berbice and Reva Bovell, 24, of South Amelia’s Ward, Linden.

Government Pathologist Dr. Nehaul Singh conducted the post-mortem examinations with dissections on the bodies at the Memorial Gardens Mortuary. The identities of the deceased were confirmed by their respective family members. According to the pathologist, the cause of death was ‘Carbon Monoxide Poisoning,’ pending confirmation.

The bodies have been handed over to the relatives for burial or cremation. Kaieteur News had previously reported on Monday that detectives from Regional Division #10 were investigating the circumstances surrounding the death of the three persons found inside a minibus along Mabura Trail at 28 Miles on Sunday at about 09:40h.

Upon inspection, the minibus appeared to be stuck in a deep pothole, with the rear of the vehicle submerged. The vehicle’s engine was running, and all windows were locked, indicating that the victims might have been sleeping in the bus overnight.

The bodies of the deceased were examined, and no marks of violence were found on the exposed parts.

Dr. Zulfikar Bux, the Head of the Accident and Emergency Department at the Georgetown Public Hospital, was asked by Kaieteur News about the dangers of carbon monoxide and how it may cause deaths.  Dr. Bux explains that carbon monoxide (CO) is a dangerous gas because it binds to the hemoglobin in our red blood cells stronger than oxygen. Hemoglobin is responsible for carrying oxygen to our body’s tissues.

When CO binds to hemoglobin, it takes up the space that would normally be occupied by oxygen. This means the red blood cells are no longer able to effectively transport oxygen throughout the body. This leads to oxygen starvation in the tissues. In a closed space with CO, a person will first feel tired and experience headaches as their body is deprived of oxygen. Eventually, they will lose consciousness and die, as the CO continues to displace the oxygen in their bloodstream.

