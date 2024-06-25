And Aubrey was his name!

Kaieteur News – You gotta feel sorry for Aubrey. Yuh know, in Guyana, we got a saying: “When it rains, it pors.” But for poor Aubrey, it ain’t just raining; it’s flooding like the Demerara River in a springtime deluge. This man can’t catch a break even if he was a fisherman on a calm sea.

First thing, imagine yuhself in Aubrey shoes. The man gets knocked outta he own chair. Picture it: a meeting convenes, and nobody tell Aubrey. Next thing yuh know, he chair get a new occupant. Who does dat? Is like inviting a man to he own house and telling him he gotta sleep in the hammock while you stretch out pon he bed.

As if dat wasn’t enough, dem boys seh some bright spark decide fuh throw shade right in Aubrey face. Now, I ain’t talking ‘bout the kinda shade yuh find under a mango tree on a hot Sunday afternoon. Dis here is de kinda shade dat make yuh wish yuh could disappear. Somebody decide fuh embarrass Aubrey in front of everybody. Public humiliation, dem boys call it. Is like showing up to a wedding in yuh Sunday best only to realize yuh the only one who ain’t get de memo ‘bout the dress code.

But wait, it gets worse. As if the man ain’t suffer enough, de final straw come when he get abandon at de last minute by he right hand. De man left standing there like a solitary palm tree in the middle of the Savannah. So, dem boys wanna know: how Aubrey gon survive dis torrential downpour without an umbrella? De man drowning in problems, and it seem like every time he come up fuh air, another wave knock him back down.

Aubrey need fuh tek a page outta Noah’s book and build heself an ark. Maybe he should start with finding a decent umbrella, but in truth, he need a whole lot more than dat. Dis man need a life raft, a paddle, and a plan. Maybe even some divine intervention. One ting’s fuh sure, Aubrey got de resilience of a coconut tree. Yuh can knock him down, but he gon get back up. Dem boys seh he better have a plan though, and fast. De rain ain’t showing no sign of stopping. Keep de faith, Aubrey! And if all else fails, tek a lesson from dem boys and learn to dance in de rain.

Talk half. Leff half