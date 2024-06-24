Latest update June 24th, 2024 12:58 AM

TT dismantles Guyana at home

Jun 24, 2024 Sports

RAN 15’s Championship 2024…

Part of the action between Guyana and Trinidad and Tobago in the latest Men’s RAN 15's matchup at GDF ground, Camp Ayanganna

Kaieteur Sports – The Trinidad and Tobago (TT) ruggers have dampened the Guyana Jaguars’ campaign to qualify for the 2027 Rugby World Cup with a stunning 3-26 victory in their latest Men’s Rugby Americas North (RAN) 15’s championship match held yesterday at the Guyana Defence Force ground, Camp Ayanganna.

The Jaguars struggled against the tactical TT side, losing in match #7 of the championship.

Guyana held a brief lead, scoring early through a penalty by Godfrey Broomes in the seventh minute, giving the hosts an initial 3 points.

Guyana and Trinidad ruggers attempting to gain possession in a line-throw during Saturday's rematch

Ruairi O’Farrell missed an early penalty chance for Trinidad and Tobago, but Guyana’s lead was short-lived. Sustained pressure in the Guyanese half led to Jonathan Taylor scoring a try in the 33rd minute, giving Trinidad and Tobago the lead (5-3).

Despite a promising run from Owen Adonis in the second half, Trinidad and Tobago continued to dominate the scoring. Anderson Joseph extended their lead with a try in the 52nd minute and added another ten minutes later to complete a brace (15-3).

Perhaps, Guyana’s best opportunity came from a Lionel Holder run, but the Trinidadian defense held firm. Christopher Hutson later converted two penalties in the final ten minutes for Trinidad and Tobago, further solidifying their lead (21-3). Trinidad and Tobago sealed their victory with Joseph completing another try.

Trinidad and Tobago’s win included three tries, one conversion, and three penalties to secure a decisive victory, as the Guyanese chances were stifled by a strong defense.

The last time the two teams met, Guyana triumphed 24-23 in the away leg. With this defeat, Guyana will likely have to travel to Barbados for their next RAN 15’s fixture.

 

