Rotary Club of Georgetown appoints new board of directors

Kaieteur News – The Rotary Club of Garden City has announced the appointment of its new board for the 2024-2025 year.

The officers were officially commissioned at the club’s Handing Over Ceremony held on Sunday at Olympic House. The ceremony witnessed the transition of leadership as the outgoing board, led by President Alvina Rambarran, handed over the responsibilities to the incoming board. The event was attended by esteemed Rotarians, and guests who gathered to celebrate the club’s achievements and to welcome the new leadership team.

The newly appointed board members for the 2024-2025 year are as follows:

President: Melissa De Santos

Melissa De Santos President Elect: Risa De Santos

Risa De Santos Vice President: Pearson Burch-Smith

Pearson Burch-Smith Secretary: Erwin Chapman

Erwin Chapman Treasurer: Onieca Dennis

Directors:

Club Administration: Ronald Burch-Smith

Rotary Foundation: Ariane Mangar

Public Image: Natasha Backer

Service Projects: Cindy Maloney

Membership: Schemel Patrick

Youth Development: Mischka White

Executive Secretary: Lisa Foster

Environmental Officer: Ladonna Kissoon

Club Learning Facilitator: Arron Fraser

Sergeant at arms: Roger Harper

In her acceptance speech, incoming President, Melissa De Santos expressed gratitude for the trust placed in her and emphasised the club’s ongoing dedication to service above self, a press release from the club stated. “I am honoured to lead this dynamic and passionate group of Rotarians. Together, we will continue to make a positive impact in our community and beyond, upholding the values and mission of Rotary.”

Outgoing President Alvina reflected on the accomplishments of the past year and extended best wishes to the new board. “It has been a privilege to serve as President, it was truly a rewarding year, filled with lots of learning. I am confident that the new board will lead with vision and determination, building on our successes and tackling new challenges with enthusiasm.” She acknowledged her directors and members who contributed to making her year a very successful one. The club was able to achieve all of the Rotary International and District 7030 goals; the latter enabled the Club to receive the District 7030 Titanium Award for its excellent work.

Assistant Governor, Elizabeth Cox, also spoke at the event thanking the outgoing President and congratulating the incoming President and her Board of Directors. The Rotary Club of Garden City – Georgetown is in its 4th year of existence, with numerous projects under its belt focused on safeguarding the environment, education, and mental health. Under the leadership of the new board, the club aims to expand its outreach and implement innovative programs that address current community needs. The Handing Over Ceremony concluded with a renewed commitment to Rotary’s core principles of service, fellowship, diversity, integrity, and leadership. The Rotary Club of Garden City – Georgetown looks forward to another year of meaningful contributions and impactful initiatives.