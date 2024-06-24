If shrimp is prawns, den cow is donkey!

Dem Boys Seh…

Kaieteur News – Dem boys seh dem government always find a way to mek we laugh. Dem boasting about how much shrimp we producing. But ask any poor man who looking fuh a lil parcel of de brackish water shrimp, and he gon tell yuh: “Bai, de price still high like gas in dem days.”

Yuh see, dem politicians love fuh talk ‘bout how much more shrimp we got in de brackish water. Dey seh it’s a shrimp bonanza. But when yuh go to de market, is like de shrimp dem hiding. Dem price nah budge one bit. Poor man stand up by de stall looking at dem red shrimp, wondering if dem turn to gold or what. One lady seh she nearly faint when she hear de price. “Dem shrimp gat egg inside dem?” she ask de vendor. Vendor just shrug and seh, “Is de government fuh blame.”

Now dem come wid a new plan – inland prawns cultivation. But dem boys seh, why we need more prawns when we can’t even afford de shrimp? Dem government officials must be living in some fairy tale land where money does grow pon tree.

And leh we talk ‘bout dem eateries. Yuh think dem easy? Dem selling fat shrimp and calling it prawns, thinking we nah know de difference. One time dem boys order prawns curry, and when it come, it was shrimp!

Dem boys seh, yuh cyant fool we, we know a shrimp when we see one. But dem restaurant owner smile sweet sweet and seh, “Is prawns, just smaller.” Dem boys seh, “If shrimp is prawn, den cow is donkey.”

Is a real rip-off fuh consumers. De government boasting about shrimp production, but dem nah see we struggling fuh buy lil bit. Dem boys seh, next time de government boast, tell dem fuh come market wid we and see if dem can afford dem own shrimp. Maybe den dem gon understand why we bawling. Till den, we guh continue fuh boil lil saltfish and pretend is shrimp, cause dat is all we can afford.

Talk half. Leff half.