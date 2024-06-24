Black Bush Polder pump station now operable -Agri Minister

Latest update June 24th, 2024 12:58 AM

Kaieteur News – The pump station located at Adventure, Black Bush Polder is now operable, Minister of Agriculture Zulfikar Mustapha disclosed on Saturday while speaking to the media and residents of the area.

“From now on, if there is any heavy rainfall and excessive water in Black Bush Polder, the pump will become operable to drain the area. So, like I said, this pump is completed, we will commission it shortly,” the Agriculture Minister said.

Another pump station will be commissioned soon in Region Three at Vergenoegen, which is one of the 12 pump stations the government committed to build countrywide. Mustapha explained that there were other projects of the same nature between 70% to 80% completion and he is hoping that they will be completed shortly to be commissioned. “Now there are a number of contractors who are delinquent. The President at his press conference spoke about it, we have already started liquidated damages on those contracts and I am hoping that those contractors will complete shortly so we can commission those pump stations,” the minister added.

This publication previously reported that heavy rain had severely damaged crops at Black Bush Polder and other nearby communities, particularly Lesbeholden. Apart from the rainfall, a lack of effective drainage mechanisms had amplified what should have been a typical, seasonal spell of inclement weather, residents had said.

