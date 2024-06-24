Black Bush Polder pump station now operable -Agri Minister

Latest update June 24th, 2024 12:58 AM
Jun 24, 2024 News
Kaieteur News – The pump station located at Adventure, Black Bush Polder is now operable, Minister of Agriculture Zulfikar Mustapha disclosed on Saturday while speaking to the media and residents of the area.
“From now on, if there is any heavy rainfall and excessive water in Black Bush Polder, the pump will become operable to drain the area. So, like I said, this pump is completed, we will commission it shortly,” the Agriculture Minister said.
Another pump station will be commissioned soon in Region Three at Vergenoegen, which is one of the 12 pump stations the government committed to build countrywide. Mustapha explained that there were other projects of the same nature between 70% to 80% completion and he is hoping that they will be completed shortly to be commissioned. “Now there are a number of contractors who are delinquent. The President at his press conference spoke about it, we have already started liquidated damages on those contracts and I am hoping that those contractors will complete shortly so we can commission those pump stations,” the minister added.
This publication previously reported that heavy rain had severely damaged crops at Black Bush Polder and other nearby communities, particularly Lesbeholden. Apart from the rainfall, a lack of effective drainage mechanisms had amplified what should have been a typical, seasonal spell of inclement weather, residents had said.
This country does not hear anything about oil from the PPP or the PNC
Jun 24, 20242024 ICC Men’s T20 World Cup… Kaieteur Sports – It was a thrilling encounter that ended in South Africa toppling West Indies by 3 wickets in their tense battle for a spot in the semis...
Jun 24, 2024
Jun 24, 2024
Jun 23, 2024
Jun 23, 2024
Jun 23, 2024
Peeping tom… Kaieteur News – The United States Department of Treasury recently imposed sanctions on Nazar Mohammed... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders Kaieteur News – The 7-nation Organization of Eastern Caribbean States (OECS), which marked its... more
Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]