$56M Canefield Health Centre commissioned

Kaieteur News – Ensuring the residents of Canefield in Canje, Region Six have access to quality healthcare services, the Ministry of Health on Saturday commissioned a new $56 million health centre in the area.

Officially opening the building was Minister of Health, Dr. Frank Anthony who was joined by Director General at the Ministry of Health, Dr. Vishwa Mahadeo; Region Six Chairman, David Armogan; Regional Executive Officer (REO), Narindra Persaud; and Regional Health Officer (RHO), Dr. Vishalya Sharma.

Kaieteur News understands that the health centre is equipped with medical supplies and equipment and is staffed with adequate human resources to provide primary healthcare services to residents.

On Saturday, the Ministry reported that Minister of Health, Dr. Frank Anthony at the commissioning ceremony said the opening of the Health Centre is part of the government’s initiative to transform the health system into a world-class healthcare system in Guyana.

Dr. Anthony elaborated that the Ministry has since identified there are 115 different interventions at a health centre level, hence the Ministry continues to expand its efforts to train staff to provide this level of care.

“One of the things we have been able to do over the past two years is determine what level of intervention a health centre must have. We have decided that we must provide at least 115 interventions at a health centre level, and therefore these staff must be trained to provide these interventions,” he stated.

Additionally, the minister took the opportunity to inform the community of the newly launched eye testing and spectacles programme and the cervical cancer screening programme and informed them to visit the health centre to uplift their vouchers and take advantage of this opportunity to be screened early. Meanwhile, in her brief remarks, RHO, Dr. Vishalya Sharma, reminded those gathered that quality healthcare services are essential to tackling illnesses and diseases. “We can only tackle our disease trend, our disease prevalence, by strengthening our primary healthcare aspect,” she said.

In a Department of Public Information (DPI) article, the minister at an event on Tuesday said that the ministry has embarked on building several health centres across the country, and this aims to decentralise and expand the range of public healthcare services provided to citizens. “As we build out these facilities, the idea is to have the hospitals but around them, we want to have health centres and health posts. And we want the health posts to be able to deliver a certain level of services,” the minister was quoted in the article.

This year, to continue enhancing healthcare services and infrastructures, the ministry was allocated $110 billion from the national budget to do so.