Missing man found dead in swamp in Berbice

Kaieteur News – A 57-year-old Drainage and Irrigation Worker, Dharmindra Sarabjit who was reported missing by his daughter, was on Saturday found dead in a swampy area with thick vegetation in Vryheid Village, West Canje, Berbice, Region Six.

The discovery was made around 12:15 hrs and according to police his remains were decomposing.

Sarabjit went missing on June 17 after he left his home to visit a female friend. On June 19, his daughter filed a missing persons’ report after he did not return home.

Investigations are ongoing.