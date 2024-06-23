Minibus driver robs miner after beating him with cutlass

Latest update June 23rd, 2024 12:59 AM
Jun 23, 2024 News
Kaieteur News – A minibus driver on Friday reportedly broadsided a gold miner with a cutlass at Four Corner, Friendship, East Bank Demerara (EBD) before robbing him of $150,000 and his cell phone valued at $60,000.
Police identified the victim as Devon Williams of Friendship Squatting Area, EBD.
Investigators reported that Williams was a passenger in the man’s bus heading from Georgetown to his home in Friendship. When they arrived at Four Corner, Williams and the bus driver got into an argument. The driver reportedly stopped the bus and armed himself with a cutlass. He then pulled Williams out of the bus and broadsided him before taking his money and phone and driving away.
A report was made to the police and the bus driver was subsequently arrested.
This country does not hear anything about oil from the PPP or the PNC
Jun 23, 2024ExxonMobil Boys’ and Girls’ U14 Football Championship Kaieteur Sports – The Petra-organised ExxonMobil Boys’ and Girls’ Under-14 Football tournament intensified yesterday with...
Jun 23, 2024
Jun 23, 2024
Jun 23, 2024
Jun 22, 2024
Jun 22, 2024
Kaieteur News – This weekend, the People’s National Congress Reform (PNCR), the main opposition party in Guyana,... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders Kaieteur News – The 7-nation Organization of Eastern Caribbean States (OECS), which marked its... more
Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]