Minibus driver robs miner after beating him with cutlass

Kaieteur News – A minibus driver on Friday reportedly broadsided a gold miner with a cutlass at Four Corner, Friendship, East Bank Demerara (EBD) before robbing him of $150,000 and his cell phone valued at $60,000.

Police identified the victim as Devon Williams of Friendship Squatting Area, EBD.

Investigators reported that Williams was a passenger in the man’s bus heading from Georgetown to his home in Friendship. When they arrived at Four Corner, Williams and the bus driver got into an argument. The driver reportedly stopped the bus and armed himself with a cutlass. He then pulled Williams out of the bus and broadsided him before taking his money and phone and driving away.

A report was made to the police and the bus driver was subsequently arrested.