Man fined $20.8M, jailed for possession of marijuana

Jun 23, 2024
Kaieteur News – A man was on Thursday sentenced to three years’ imprisonment and fined $20,880,000 after he was found guilty of being in possession of 23.2 Kilograms (Kg) of cannabis for the purpose of trafficking.
Odearie Phillips appeared before Magistrate Fabayo Azore at the Vigilance Magistrates’ Court.
In addition, Gavin Adams was also sentenced to three years’ in prison when he appeared at the Sparendaam Magistrates’ Court before Magistrate Rushell Liverpool after he pleaded guilty for possession of narcotics for the purpose of trafficking.
He was found in possession of 3.348KG of cocaine.
Likewise, Mark Anthony Thomas also appeared at the Sparendaam Magistrates’ Court before Magistrate Abigail Gibbs to answer to a narcotics charge and an obstruction of a Custom Anti Narcotic Unit (CANU) officer during the execution of his duties.
Thomas was reportedly found with 4.5 grams of cannabis in his possession. He pleaded not guilty to the charges leveled against him and was placed on $60,000 bail for obstruction of a CANU officer during the execution of his duties. Bail was however, denied for the narcotics charge.
He is scheduled to return to court on August 2.
