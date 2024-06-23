Gunmen escape after shooting at police vehicle in Sophia

Latest update June 23rd, 2024 12:59 AM
Jun 23, 2024 News
Kaieteur News – Two gunmen on a motorcycle managed to elude police after shooting at their patrol vehicle at Sophia, Greater Georgetown, during the wee hours of Saturday.
Police said that they engaged the men in a shootout around 01:45 hrs. The ranks said that they were on patrol duties in Sophia when they saw two men on a motorcycle without light and number plate. They attempted to stop the men but they did not comply.
The ranks chased the men who started shooting at them, damaging their vehicle. The ranks returned fire but could not apprehend the gunmen as they abandoned the motorcycle and disappeared in nearby bushes.
Police were not injured during the exchange of gunfire.
Investigations are ongoing.
This country does not hear anything about oil from the PPP or the PNC
Jun 23, 2024ExxonMobil Boys’ and Girls’ U14 Football Championship Kaieteur Sports – The Petra-organised ExxonMobil Boys’ and Girls’ Under-14 Football tournament intensified yesterday with...
Jun 23, 2024
Jun 23, 2024
Jun 23, 2024
Jun 22, 2024
Jun 22, 2024
Kaieteur News – This weekend, the People’s National Congress Reform (PNCR), the main opposition party in Guyana,... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders Kaieteur News – The 7-nation Organization of Eastern Caribbean States (OECS), which marked its... more
Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]