Gunmen escape after shooting at police vehicle in Sophia

Kaieteur News – Two gunmen on a motorcycle managed to elude police after shooting at their patrol vehicle at Sophia, Greater Georgetown, during the wee hours of Saturday.

Police said that they engaged the men in a shootout around 01:45 hrs. The ranks said that they were on patrol duties in Sophia when they saw two men on a motorcycle without light and number plate. They attempted to stop the men but they did not comply.

The ranks chased the men who started shooting at them, damaging their vehicle. The ranks returned fire but could not apprehend the gunmen as they abandoned the motorcycle and disappeared in nearby bushes.

Police were not injured during the exchange of gunfire.

Investigations are ongoing.