Fire of unknown origin guts Weldaad house

Jun 23, 2024 News

Scenes from the fire in Weldaad, West Coast Berbice.

Kaieteur News – Fire of unknown origin destroyed a two storey wooden and concrete house at Weldaad, West Coast Berbice (WCB) Saturday afternoon leaving a family of eight homeless.

The fire reportedly began at 15: 50h.

Kaieteur News understands that not all of the occupants were at home at the time of the fire. A neighbour said she heard other neighbours shouting and rushed to see what caused the commotion was about.

“I run out and I see the whole top part in fire, it was almost completely burned by the time I reach over. The neighbours were trying to out it with some buckets, because the fire service didn’t reach as yet,” the neighbour said.

Kaieteur News understands that an elderly woman was in the house at the time the fire started. The woman reportedly told neighbours that she is unsure of the cause of the fire but noted that the fire started in a room at the back of the house and quickly spread to the rest of the building.

Neighbours told Kaieteur News that the house was destroyed quickly and though the Guyana Fire Service (GFS) was summoned, when they arrived the building was completely destroyed. Residents tried to save the building by forming a bucket brigade but their efforts were futile.

There are no reports of injuries.

The GFS is said to be conducting investigations.

