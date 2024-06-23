EPA waives impact assessment for pipeline cleaning and storage facility to service oil sector

Kaieteur News – The Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) has exempted a pipeline cleaning and storage facility to service the oil sector from an Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA).

An EIA is intended to assess the environmental and social impacts of the project and outline measures to mitigate these.

The EPA in a Notice on its website dated June 18, 2024 explained that it screened the application for Rapid Oilfield Guyana Inc. for the preparation and non-destructive testing of pipes and has concluded that the project will not significantly affect the environment, and is therefore exempt from the requirement to conduct an EIA.

The facility will be operated at Lot 563 Garden of Eden, East Bank Demerara (EBD) obliquely opposite the Garden of Eden Power Plant. According to the Project Summary, also available on the EPA’s website, the facility will be used for the storage of pipes and industrial equipment; cleaning of tools, pipes and other equipment; non-destructive testing of industrial tools, pipes and equipment; administrative activities and storage of tools, parts and chemicals. “Rapid Oilfield’s core operation is nondestructive testing and the activities that support the activities such as cleaning of the tools and pipes, preparation of the items. Forklift operations are an integral part of the operations for the movement of pipes and equipment,” the developer explained.

Kaieteur News understands that the plot is situated 25 kilometers from Georgetown. The facility has commenced development on the 24,281 square meters (six acres) where 50% of the area has been cleared of vegetation and a warehouse erected.

The surrounding areas are predominantly home to locals who are cash crop, large scale poultry and cattle farmers, the developer said in its Project Summary. According to the document, “90% of the space is an open area. The present usage is to store pipes and tools for the oil industry. There are plans and preparations to develop the facility to include a Wash Bay Area, a storage area and various work areas where cleaning, preparation and inspections can be facilitated.”

Following completion of the facility about 30 to 60 persons will be employed.

It was noted that the operations will have minimal effects on the land and soil as any chemicals used will be in the wash bay area where a sump will collect the waste and discharge clean water.

Additionally, the developer said there would be no effects to the water or waterways due to the processes of operations where only clean water will be used for the cleaning and blasting.

Meanwhile, the facility is not expected to generate air emissions and will therefore not pose any hazards to the atmosphere, with the exception of its forklift operations. Additionally, the developer assured that domestic garbage will be collected and disposed of adequately while a sump will be constructed to collect waste and filter the water, allowing for clean water to enter the main drainage. Lubes used during the operations are expected to be collected and stored for recycling.

Consequently, the EPA gave three reasons to support its decision to waive an Environmental Impact Assessment for the project. It explained that the potential impacts of the project on the physical, biological, and socioeconomic environment will not be significant, given that the preparation and non-destructive testing inspection of pipes will be done in a controlled environment.

Secondly, the agency noted that the project is not located within an environmentally sensitive area, i.e., it is not located in an area having special environmental attributes that require special care or rare ecosystems or habitats with species at risk. Finally, the EPA pointed out that the application and project summary submitted outlined adequate mitigation measures for air, noise, and land pollution from the project.

Any persons who may be affected by the proposed project have 30 days to lodge an appeal against the Agency’s decision not to require an EIA for the project. Appeals should be addressed to the Chairman of the Environmental Assessment Board E-mail: [email protected] or Website: www.epaguyana.org