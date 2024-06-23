Bandits rob Cornelia Ida family at gunpoint

Kaieteur News – Three bandits all armed with guns on Friday invaded the home of a Cornelia Ida, West Coast Demerara (WCD) family and robbed them at gunpoint.

Police did not say what time of the day the bandits attacked but said that they assaulted one of the family members and fired off their weapons before escaping with $150,000 and a cell phone worth $60,000.

According to reports reaching Kaieteur News the men entered the house through an open door and held all the occupants at gunpoint. The owner of the home screamed for help but one of the bandits lashed him in the head with his gun in a bid to keep him quiet. The gunmen then fired two shots before leaving the house with the loot. They made good their escape in a car that was waiting outside of the family’s home.

The owner of the home was taken to a private clinic where he was treated for an injury to the head and sent away.

Investigations are ongoing.